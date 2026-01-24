Delhi Police's Cyber Cell busted an interstate cyber fraud syndicate and arrested two from Rajasthan. The accused duped victims using malicious APK files, syphoned money via Fastag, and laundered it through Amazon Gift Cards.

Interstate Cyber Fraud Syndicate Busted

Delhi Police busted a well-organised interstate cyber fraud syndicate operating with a new and sophisticated modus operandi involving Fastag payments and Amazon Gift Cards, arresting two accused from Rajasthan.

The racket was unearthed by the Cyber Cell of the West District of the Delhi Police following a detailed technical investigation. Two key accused were arrested from the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan in connection with the case.

Sophisticated Modus Operandi Revealed

According to police, the accused allegedly syphoned off money by routing it through Fastag payments linked to multiple vehicles. The funds were then converted into Amazon gift cards, enabling the accused to launder the proceeds and make the transactions difficult to trace.

The case came to light after a Delhi resident was allegedly duped of more than Rs 1 lakh. His mobile phone was compromised after he downloaded a malicious APK file received via WhatsApp, which posed as an official e-challan notification. Once installed, the malware allegedly gave the fraudsters access to sensitive banking details, leading to unauthorised withdrawals.

Raid Uncovers Large-Scale Operation

During raids conducted in Gharsana, the police discovered a fully functional cyber fraud setup operating under the guise of a firm named Bansari Company. A massive cache was recovered during the operation, including 70 mobile phones, 10 laptops, 467 SIM cards, 37 ATM cards, 10 bank passbooks, several Fastags and a POS machine. The seizure pointed to a highly organised and systematic cybercrime network.

Police further stated that multiple complaints registered on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) from different states have been linked to the accused, indicating their involvement in widespread online cheating. Further investigation is underway.

