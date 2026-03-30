Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Shabir Ahmed Lone, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and handler of a recently busted module. Lone was in touch with top LeT commanders and was tasked with recruiting illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in India.

Shabir Ahmed Lone, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and handler of the recently busted LeT module in the Metro Poster case, has been arrested by a team of the Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday.

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According to officials, the accused is a suspected sleeper cell operative linked to the terror outfit. Further information is still awaited.

Terrorist's Links to LeT Commanders

Earlier on February 23, Delhi Police arrested eight suspects in connection with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), with the investigation revealing that the module was working with Shabir Ahmed Lone, who previously served a decade in jail for terrorism, released on bail in 2019, subsequently fleeing to Bangladesh, sources said.

Shabir Ahmed Lone was in direct touch with proscribed terror organisation top commanders Hafeez Saeed and Zaki-ur- Rahman Lakhvi, who are the masterminds of 26/11.

Recruitment and Planned Attacks

The Delhi Police is currently in the process of questioning the eight men arrested about whether they were planning to carry out an attack on the temple or in an area with heavy footfall.

Sources reported Lone has been given the task of recruiting and radicalising Bangladeshis who are illegally staying in India. He had managed to wean the eight arrested to the LeT ideology by brainwashing them. Lone was on look out of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and, through touts, provided them with fake identity proofs like Aadhar cards. The accused were provided with weapons to carry out an attack, sources said. (ANI)