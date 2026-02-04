Delhi Police's West District Cyber Police arrested 55 people in a month-long crackdown on inter-state cyber fraud syndicates, exposing scams worth over Rs 4.84 crore, including digital arrests and fake investment schemes.

The Cyber Police of Delhi Police's West District has carried out a major crackdown against inter-state cyber fraud syndicates, arresting 55 accused within just one month. According to an official release, during the operation, more than 125 mobile phones, over 450 SIM cards, mule account networks, cases of "digital arrest," investment fraud, and USDT money rotation were exposed.

Massive Cyber Fraud Uncovered

According to the police, cyber fraud amounting to over Rs 4.84 crore was reported during January 2026. Of this, lien marking was effected on Rs 1.55 crore, while Rs 39 lakh was refunded to victims through court orders. During this period, 20 cyber cases were successfully solved, and 13 cases were disposed of after investigation.

The operations were conducted across Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi.

Specific Cases Busted

'Digital Arrest' Scam

In the first case, Rs 15 lakh was cheated from a retired Central Government employee through a so-called "digital arrest." The investigation revealed that the accused were using illegal e-SIMs and Telegram networks to carry out the fraud. In this case, Anuj Kumar, Ashish Dubey, and Rajan were arrested from Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh.

Fake Online Investment Scheme

In the second case, Rs 14.35 lakh was cheated through fake online investment schemes operated via WhatsApp groups. Three were arrested for routing the money through mule accounts.

Fake Online Trading Scam

In the third case, Rs 25 lakh was cheated in the name of fake online trading. Two were arrested in Buldhana district in Maharashtra, the release stated.

Online Furniture Delivery Fraud

In the fourth case, Rs 1 lakh was cheated in the name of online furniture delivery, in which four arrested.

Cryptocurrency Investment Fraud

In the fifth case, Rs 24.80 lakh was cheated through fake investment schemes involving USDT and cryptocurrency. In this case, three were arrested in Ratlam and Indore in Madhya Pradesh, the release noted.