Delhi Police arrested two operatives, Rajveer and Vivek Vanjara, linked to Pakistan-based ISI proxy Shahzad Bhatti. The duo was conspiring to execute target killings and firing incidents in the Delhi-NCR region. A pistol and live rounds were seized.

Delhi Police have arrested two operatives linked to Pakistan-based ISI proxy Shahzad Bhatti. According to a statement by the police, the two accused, identified as Rajveer and Vivek Vanjara, were involved in a criminal conspiracy to execute target killings and firing incidents in the Delhi-NCR region.

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Special Cell had received intelligence inputs that Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti and other ISI proxies, in collusion with certain India-based accomplices, were hatching a criminal conspiracy to execute grenade attacks and target killings in the Delhi-NCR region. Accordingly, an FIR was filed on March 31, under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Details of the Arrests

One of the accused, Vivek Banjara, was traced to Dabra, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. He was arrested on April 16 and remanded into Police Custody for five days.

Interrogation of Vivek Banjara led to the arrest of the main accused, Rajveer, on April 18 in the Sarai Kale Khan area. He was preparing to fire upon a prominent hotel in the Delhi-NCR area. Delhi Police also seized one pistol and six live rounds, and two mobile phones containing incriminating videos and voice notes.

Modus Operandi Revealed

Investigation revealed that Rajveer was recruited on social media by one 'Rana Bhai', an associate of Shahzad Bhatti. Later, Rajveer introduced Vivek Banjara to 'Rana Bhai' and Shahzad Bhatti. In March 2026, Shahzad Bhatti directed Rajveer to send someone to Ahmedabad to collect weapons. Rajveer sent Vivek to Ahmedabad; however, the delivery could not materialise. Bhatti has arranged Rs. 5000 for the stay of Vivek in Ahmedabad, the police statement said.

On April 9, as directed by Shahzad Bhatti, Rajveer and Vivek Banjara went to Amritsar and received one Pistol, 15-20 live rounds and Rs 20,000 from a location. This weapon was delivered to Rajveer to fire upon one Club in Zirakpur, SAS Nagar. This club has received extortion threats from Shahzad Bhatti. On April 11, Rajveer could not open fire at the club due to a mechanical issue with the pistol. Meanwhile, Vivek made a video of the incident to send it to Shahzad Bhatti. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)