A Delhi Police PCR van ran over a tea vendor at Gole Market early Thursday, killing one person. The driver was arrested and two officers were suspended. Police are checking CCTV footage and awaiting post-mortem report as probe continues in the case.

Early on Thursday morning, a Delhi Police PCR (patrolling) van climbed over a roadside ramp near Ram Krishna Ashram Metro Station and ran over a man sleeping at a tea stall. The man died on the spot and his body was sent for post-mortem. The man killed in the accident has been identified as Gangaram Tiwari (aged around 50-55), who ran the small tea stall at the spot for about ten years and often slept there. His family and neighbours said he was physically challenged and kept the stall under a tree near the metro station.

Police on the incident

Police said the driver accidentally pressed the accelerator, causing the PCR van to climb the ramp and crush the man. Additional DCP Hukma Ram called it a tragic accident and said police will follow the law, check CCTVs and provide help and compensation to the family. The vehicle was seized and a case was registered.

Delhi Police suspended two personnel who were in the van, an assistant sub-inspector and a constable and a probe is underway. The driver has been taken into custody, the police said. Further medical tests and formal legal steps are under way.

Victim's son's allegations

Son of the deceased Gangaram Tiwari told ANI, "There were two people in the PCR Van, including a woman. They were highly intoxicated. My father's name is Gangaram Tiwari; he was around 50-55 years old. There were bottles of liquor in the car. My father had a shop here for the last 10 years..." People near the scene also told reporters that the police in the van looked intoxicated. Some witnesses said liquor bottles were seen inside the vehicle. Police say these are being checked as part of the inquiry. These claims are under investigation and yet to be verified with CCTV and medical tests.

In similar two other serious crashes in the city, a scooter rider died after a collision with a car on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and a separate crash at Dhaula Kuan left a senior finance ministry official dead when a speeding BMW hit his motorcycle. The woman accused in the BMW case has been remanded and court hearings are ongoing.