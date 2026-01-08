Delhi's Outer District Police apprehended 20 illegal Bangladeshi nationals in a special operation. The action is part of a 2025 drive which has led to the detention of 548 foreign nationals, primarily from Bangladesh and Nigeria, for deportation.

The Outer District Police has apprehended 20 illegal Bangladeshi nationals during a special operation as part of an intensified crackdown against foreign nationals residing without valid visas.

The action was part of a sustained drive conducted throughout 2025 to identify and deport illegal foreigners from the district.

Year-Long Drive Results

According to police officials, 548 foreign nationals were identified and apprehended during the year for overstaying their visas without valid documentation. All of them have been sent to detention centres in accordance with due legal procedures and orders for deportation issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Breakdown of Apprehensions

Specialised teams from multiple police stations and operational units were involved in the year-long operation. The highest number of detections was made by the Foreigners Cell (318), followed by Nihal Vihar (134) and Mundka (87). Other units that contributed to the drive included Rani Bagh (01), Ranhola (05), Paschim Vihar East (01), and Cyber Police Station (02).

The nationality breakdown of apprehended foreigners showed that the majority were from Bangladesh (380), followed by Nigeria (111). Other nationalities included the Ivory Coast (17), Ghana (13), Senegal (10), Cameroon (10), Niger (02), Liberia (01), Russia (01), Guinea (01), Sierra Leone (01), and Gambia (01).

Due Process and Official Stance

Police officials stated that all apprehended individuals were found residing in the Outer District without valid visas or travel documents. After being produced before the FRRO, the individuals received deportation orders and were subsequently transferred to detention centres.

The operation was conducted under the overall supervision of Sachin Sharma, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District).

Officials said the drive reflects the district police's continued commitment to maintaining law and order and preventing unauthorised residency.

The Outer District Police reiterated that such vigilance operations will continue to ensure security and compliance with immigration laws. (ANI)