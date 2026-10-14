Delhi police detained NSUI and Youth Congress members protesting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Protestors accused an officer of scratching two women workers and demanded action against the constable and the Connaught Place SHO over the incident.

NSUI, Youth Congress Members Detained in Delhi

Delhi police on wednesday detained members of NSUI and Indian Youth Congress while staging a protest against the CEC Gyanesh Kumar outside Parliament Street Police Station. During the protest, a protestor alleged that a Delhi Police officer during the protest had scratched two women workers from the organisation 24 hours prior. The protester emphasised that demonstrators are demanding immediate action against the woman constable and the Connaught Place SHO over the incident. "You saw yesterday's visuals of how a Delhi Police officer scratched our two NSUI women workers. Just 24 hours earlier, a Youth Congress delegation went into this very police station. DCP assured us that no action would be taken, there would be no police brutality, and no one would misbehave with the journalists. But less than 24 hours later, you saw another incident in Connaught Place. We are here to demand that you take immediate action against that woman constable and the Connaught Place SHO," protestor told ANI.

Another protestor accused the police of inflicting violence against students and young people. "Delhi Police, have some shame! They're using violence against the protesters. We won't put up with this. Today, Delhi Police is constantly attacking innocent students and young people. They're making RSS goons protest and cause violence. We will keep protesting against them. For Delhi Police and the common man," said another protestor.

Jantar Mantar De-notified as Protest Site

This development came after the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) held a joint protest march from Firoz Shah Road to Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and seeking to reclaim Jantar Mantar as a protest site.

The protest comes after Jantar Mantar was de-notified as a designated venue for organising protests and demonstrations in Delhi. The Delhi Police has designated Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi as the three new protest venues, according to an official notice.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had constituted a committee to examine alternative venues for citizens to exercise their right to organise protests and demonstrations. Based on the committee's recommendations, Jantar Mantar was de-notified as a protest venue.

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar said a detailed and revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for organising protests and demonstrations at the three designated venues would be issued separately. (ANI)