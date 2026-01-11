An elderly NRI couple in New Delhi was duped of Rs 14 crore in a 'digital arrest' scam. Scammers, posing as TRAI officials, falsely accused them of illegal activities and money laundering, pressuring them to transfer the large sum of money.

An elderly Non-Resident Indian (NRI) couple was allegedly defrauded of Rs 14 crore in a sophisticated online fraud involving "digital arrest", Delhi Police said on Sunday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to police, a 77-year-old NRI woman, a resident of Greater Kailash-II, reported that she was targeted by fraudsters posing as officials of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The incident allegedly took place between December 24, 2025, and January 9, 2026. The complainant stated that she received a call from a person impersonating a TRAI official, who claimed that her mobile number was involved in offensive and abusive calls. The caller further alleged that black money had been detected in her bank accounts and that she was under investigation for money laundering.

Victim Recounts 'Convincing' Ordeal

Speaking to ANI, Dr Indra Taneja said the couple realised they had been cheated only after approaching the police. "I am very shocked. Thankfully, we went to the police station and learned that we had been defrauded. All the drama they did was very convincing. They said they would help us," she said.

The 'Digital Arrest' Modus Operandi

Police said the fraudsters induced fear by warning her of immediate legal consequences and kept her under continuous psychological pressure, a tactic commonly referred to as "digital arrest".

During multiple phone calls, the alleged callers provided several bank account details and persuaded the complainant to transfer funds via RTGS.

"Acting upon their instructions, the complainant transferred a total amount of Rs 14 crores to the said accounts," a police official said.

Speaking to ANI, the victim's husband, Dr Om Taneja, said the fraudsters appeared well-informed. "They had a lot of information about us. They convinced us in such a way that, out of fear, we gave them all our information. There were three people involved in this," he said.

FIR Registered, Investigation Underway

The complainant has lodged a complaint with the national cybercrime helpline at 1930 and has requested time to submit a detailed written complaint in the presence of her counsel.

Delhi Police said that upon receipt of the written complaint, the matter would be transferred to the Cyber Crime Unit / IFSO for prompt investigation. An FIR has already been registered by the IFSO unit of Delhi Police.