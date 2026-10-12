Delhi-NCR experienced sudden heavy rainfall and strong winds due to an active Western Disturbance and cyclonic circulation. Satellite images revealed extensive cloud cover over northern India, prompting the IMD to issue weather alerts for the region.

Delhi-NCR woke up to heavy rain and clouds on Monday. Late Sunday night, strong winds and showers hit the area, causing a sudden change in the weather. Heavy rain fell in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad at times, even though the southwest monsoon has moved out of some parts of the country. According to the information given, 40 mm of rain fell at Safdarjung, Delhi's main weather station, until 5:30 am on Monday. Parts of northwest India were told by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) that it would rain a lot and storm.

Delhi-NCR On ‘Red Alert’: Why Is National Capital Receiving Heavy Rainfall?

The major cause was a Western Disturbance, a meteorological system that sweeps eastward from the west and frequently delivers rain, thunderstorms, and, on occasion, hail to northwestern India. According to the IMD's October 11 advisory, a Western Disturbance existed as a cyclonic circulation across Himachal Pradesh. Other atmospheric troughs ran from northwest Rajasthan to northeast Madhya Pradesh, while another connected a circulation over central Pakistan to regions in north Madhya Pradesh.

These weather patterns can cause air to climb into the sky. When there is adequate moisture and atmospheric instability, rising air promotes cloud formation and can result in thunderstorms and severe rain. Cloud bands spreading throughout Haryana also added to the unstable weather on the plains. As these bands travel, rainfall can vary dramatically over Delhi-NCR, with some areas experiencing heavy showers and others receiving mild or sporadic rain.

What Does Satellite Image Show?

The thermal infrared image that was obtained by the INSAT-3DS satellite on Monday between 8.30 and 8.57 a.m. revealed that there was a significant amount of cloud cover over northern India. This cloud cover included a broad band that extended across sections of the Himalayan area and the plains that were next to it.

Generally speaking, the cloud tops that are cooler are represented by brighter white patches in a thermal infrared picture. It is possible that these clouds are towering and deep, which are connected with thunderstorms. On the other hand, the picture cannot determine any information about the amount of rain that fell at a specific spot or the intensity of the rainfall that occurred at ground level. Rain-bearing clouds extended into Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), which was consistent with the cloud pattern that was a result of an active weather system that was striking northwest India.

IMD's Prediction For Delhi-NCR, North India

Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds were warned about by the IMD for Delhi on Monday morning. Orange warnings were also sent out for several areas in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh that are close by.

On the other hand, Monday's rain doesn't necessarily mean that Delhi-NCR will have rain all week. How the Western Disturbance and other atmospheric systems move and weaken affects how long and how hard the showers are.

While the storm is still active, it may rain at times, and conditions can be different in different parts of the area. Residents should keep up with the latest IMD alerts and forecasts to find out if there will be more thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy rain. The rain could also cause flooding, traffic jams, and poor visibility, especially during heavy periods.