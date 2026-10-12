Congress and other opposition parties are set to march to the Supreme Court in New Delhi to protest against the Election Commission. Security has been heavily increased, with barricades and metro station closures in place for the demonstration.

The national capital is bracing for a face-off with the Congress and other opposition parties ready to march to the Supreme Court later on Monday as a makr of their continued protests against the Election Commission Congress MP Imran Masood on Monday said the party had scheduled a protest following the Chief Justice of India's (CJI) rejection of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's meeting request and memorandum, asserting that people were joining the movement spontaneously.

Speaking to ANI, Masood said, "We have scheduled a protest. Everyone will abide by whatever directive the party issues. People are coming out on their own; everywhere it is a spontaneous movement."

'Protest to Protect Democracy'

Congress MP Jebi Mather said, "We will march to the Supreme Court—not as a political party, individuals, men, women, or belonging to any state, caste, religion, or creed, but as citizens who believe democracy needs to be protected. Rahul Gandhi, India Bloc leaders, and others are approaching every institution and authority in the streets... Today will be marked in golden letters as a protest of a magnitude that Delhi has never witnessed."

High Security in Central Delhi

High Security is in place in Central Delhi, security has been tightened with barricades at multiple locations, and entry and exit at certain metro stations will remain closed from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM on October 12, 2026, for security reasons. Security personnel have been deployed at Barakhamba Road, near Mandi House. RAF (Rapid Action Force) and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel are also deployed along with Delhi Police personnel. Due to security reasons, the entry and exit of several metro stations will remain closed till 4 PM. These are Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Barakhamba Road.

Speaking on the security measures Congress MP Jebi Mather said, "The police—coming under Home Minister Amit Shah—are ignoring the Supreme Court's clear ruling that metros should not be shut, and are taking every step to stop people by closing metro stations, altering routes, and gathering large numbers of police and CRPF forces, we remain undeterred..."

Opposition Alleges Suppression of New Voters

Congress MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna said, "It clearly shows that the BJP is against the youth, the Gen Z of this country. They are unable to win the vote of the first-timers. That is why they have introduced Form 6. SIR was brought in to delete names of new voters. We will fight against this..."

BJP Criticises Protests

Meanwhile, BJP MP Eatala Rajender criticised the protests in Delhi, saying they were inconveniencing people. He urged the opposition to seek an appointment with the Election Commission and present evidence to support its allegations.

Rahul Gandhi's Call to Action

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has called on other opposition parties to join the protest march. "12th October, India marches peacefully as one to the Supreme Court. Students, civil society organisations, Opposition parties: Please join us to defend our democracy," Rahul Gandhi said.

Gandhi announced that the INDIA bloc would take to the streets again on October 12, alleging that Delhi Police and Bharatiya Janata Party workers used violence against students and women during the CJP-led protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (ANI)