    Delhi: No further COVID restrictions to be imposed, yellow alert to continue

    An official statement said that it was decided to maintain the current limits imposed in light of mounting instances and to keep tight surveillance on the ground situation.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 29, 2021, 7:34 PM IST
    The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) declared on Wednesday that no new COVID-19 limitations would be enforced, and the national capital's 'yellow alert' will remain in effect. An official statement said that it was decided to maintain the current limits imposed in light of mounting instances and to keep tight surveillance on the ground situation.

    Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal presided over a critical conference to examine the Omicron danger and discuss the Covid-19 pandemic scenario in Delhi. The conference also reviewed the execution of the Delhi government's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which was announced on Tuesday. Following a detailed discussion with specialists, the DDMA emphasised the need to strictly adhere to and enforce COVID Appropriate Behaviour, especially in light of the growing number of instances of the Omicron strain. With 238 instances, Delhi has the highest number of Omicron cases in the country.

    The Test, Track and Treat method will also be maintained, with a focus on surveillance, de-alienation of containment zones, isolation of positive patients, and thorough monitoring of home isolation cases to break the chain of transmission. The Health Department was recommended to improve its readiness for future surges, monitor bed occupancy closely, and tighten the home isolation approach.

    The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, NITI Aayog member V K Paul, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot, and other city government health and home secretaries, as well as specialists.

    Under the 'yellow alert', retailers selling non-essential items and services in marketplaces and malls are likely to be allowed to open on an odd-even basis between 10 am and 8 pm Restaurants must operate at 50% capacity between 8 am and 10 pm, while bars must operate at 50% capacity between midday and 10 pm.

    Cinemas, banquet halls, auditoriums, spas, gyms, and leisure parks will be closed as well. The Delhi Metro and buses would be allowed to operate at 50% capacity for mobility. Between 9 am and 5 pm, Delhi government offices would be able to reach all grade I officials, while private businesses will be able to contact half of their personnel.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2021, 7:34 PM IST
