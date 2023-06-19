Delhi-NCR receives rainfall, gets break from scorching heat; brings down temperature

Delhi weather update: The national capital and surrounding areas had a temperature drop of 29°C as a result of a recent rainstorm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that Delhi may continue to see light precipitation until June 19.

The weather in the nation's capital changed on Monday morning as Delhi-NCR had light rains that provided relief from the oppressive heat for the locals. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted a chance of light precipitation today in Delhi. The rainstorms occurred in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy, which made landfall in Rajasthan on Sunday and left large areas of the state inundated.

Taking to Twitter, the IMD said: "The Depression (Remnant of CS BIPARJOY) over central East Rajasthan was 60 km west-northwest of Tonk and 60 km east-southeast of Ajmer at 2330 IST on June 18. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression is "likely to move nearly east-northeastwards and maintain its intensity of Depression during the next 12 hrs."

The lowest temperature in the nation's capital earlier on Sunday was 28.6 degrees Celsius, which is somewhat higher than the season's normal, according to the India Meteorological Department. At 8.30 am, the relative humidity was 69%. A typically overcast sky with light rain or thundershowers and brisk winds are what the weather office has predicted.

In several areas of Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, the IMD has forecast rain and severe winds. In the northern portions of Punjab and the western Himalayas, there may be sporadic rainfall accompanied with thunder.

From June 19 to June 24, weather updates were issued by the Delhi Meteorological Department. IMD predicts overcast skies and light rain and drizzle for June 19–20. The highest temperature for these two days is likely to be about 39 degrees Celsius, while the lowest temperature is likely to be around 27 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature can reach 39 degrees Celsius and the lowest temperature can reach 29 degrees Celsius between June 21 and 24, while it may continue to be partly overcast.

