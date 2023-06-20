Delhi-NCR receive fresh spell of rain, thunderstorm; brings down temperature

Fresh spell of rain brought respite to Delhiites under the influence of cyclone Biparjoy's remnant. Rain showers lashed part of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning bringing down the temperature.

Several parts of Delhi-NCR received light to moderate intensity rain on Tuesday morning, bringing a much-needed respite from the searing heat. The city's temperature dropped to 26 degrees Celsius as a result of the rains. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a seven-day prediction for Delhi, which indicates that the city will have partly overcast skies, light rain/thundershowers, and gusty winds on Tuesday. Light rain will continue to fall in the capital until June 25.

According to the forecast, Tuesday's high and low temperatures are predicted to be in the range of 37 and 27, respectively. On Monday morning, there were a few light rains in the national capital as well, providing some reprieve from the oppressive heat that had been plaguing the area for the previous several days.

According to weather experts, abundant moisture from the Cyclone Biparjoy's leftovers was the cause of the city's recent rains. The monsoon's arrival in Delhi has not yet been given a specific date by the weather service. The rain-bearing system often makes it to the capital by June 27.

According to PTI, the extended range model advice from the IMD indicates an increase in rain over northwest India in June. The Safdarjung Observatory has so far recorded 86.7 mm of rainfall in May, according on IMD data. The national capital receives 19.7 mm of rain on average over the whole month.

According to the IMD, Cyclone Biparjoy has completely disconnected from the monsoonal flow and won't have an impact on how the seasonal rainfall system develops. On June 20 and 21, there will be sporadic severe to very heavy rain in east Rajasthan, according to the meteorological service.

