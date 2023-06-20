Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi-NCR receive fresh spell of rain, thunderstorm; brings down temperature

    Fresh spell of rain brought respite to Delhiites under the influence of cyclone Biparjoy's remnant. Rain showers lashed part of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning bringing down the temperature.

    Delhi NCR receive fresh spell of rain thunderstorm brings down temperature gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 20, 2023, 9:35 AM IST

    Several parts of Delhi-NCR received light to moderate intensity rain on Tuesday morning, bringing a much-needed respite from the searing heat. The city's temperature dropped to 26 degrees Celsius as a result of the rains. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a seven-day prediction for Delhi, which indicates that the city will have partly overcast skies, light rain/thundershowers, and gusty winds on Tuesday. Light rain will continue to fall in the capital until June 25.

    According to the forecast, Tuesday's high and low temperatures are predicted to be in the range of 37 and 27, respectively. On Monday morning, there were a few light rains in the national capital as well, providing some reprieve from the oppressive heat that had been plaguing the area for the previous several days.

    Also Read | Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Indian Railways to run 857 special trains for over 20 lakh pilgrims

    According to weather experts, abundant moisture from the Cyclone Biparjoy's leftovers was the cause of the city's recent rains. The monsoon's arrival in Delhi has not yet been given a specific date by the weather service. The rain-bearing system often makes it to the capital by June 27.

    According to PTI, the extended range model advice from the IMD indicates an increase in rain over northwest India in June. The Safdarjung Observatory has so far recorded 86.7 mm of rainfall in May, according on IMD data. The national capital receives 19.7 mm of rain on average over the whole month.

    According to the IMD, Cyclone Biparjoy has completely disconnected from the monsoonal flow and won't have an impact on how the seasonal rainfall system develops. On June 20 and 21, there will be sporadic severe to very heavy rain in east Rajasthan, according to the meteorological service.

    Also Read | Amid political row, Gita Press declines Rs 1 crore cash award for Gandhi Peace Prize

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2023, 9:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi's US Visit: State visit sends a special message

    PM Modi's US Visit: State visit sends a special message

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 Indian Railways to run 857 special trains for over 20 lakh pilgrims gcw

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Indian Railways to run 857 special trains for over 20 lakh pilgrims

    Kerala news LIVE 20 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: One dead after explosion in steel factory in Palakkad

    PM Modi's US Visit: 'Opportunity to enrich depth of ties...' Prime Minister emplanes for State visit

    PM Modi's US Visit: 'Opportunity to enrich depth of ties...' Prime Minister emplanes for State visit (WATCH)

    Amid political row, Gita Press declines Rs 1 crore cash award for Gandhi Peace Prize snt

    Amid political row, Gita Press declines Rs 1 crore cash award for Gandhi Peace Prize

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi's US Visit: State visit sends a special message

    PM Modi's US Visit: State visit sends a special message

    Byjus layoff Company plans to cut 1000 jobs will give 2 months salary as severance gcw

    Byju’s layoff: Company plans to cut 1,000 jobs; will give 2 months' salary as severance

    Ram Charan, Upasana welcome baby girl: Fans call the baby 'Mega Princess'; read netizens' cute reaction RBA

    Ram Charan, Upasana welcome baby girl: Fans call the baby 'Mega Princess'; read netizens' cute reaction

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 Indian Railways to run 857 special trains for over 20 lakh pilgrims gcw

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Indian Railways to run 857 special trains for over 20 lakh pilgrims

    Kerala news LIVE 20 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: One dead after explosion in steel factory in Palakkad

    Recent Videos

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon