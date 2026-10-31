The Centre has halted construction activities and mandated a 50 percent work-from-home rule for offices across Delhi-NCR from November 5 to 20 to combat severe winter pollution. While certain essential public projects are exempt, these preventive measures aim to curb emissions before the historical mid-November pollution peak.

The Centre on Friday announced a halt to construction and demolition activities across Delhi-NCR from November 5 to 20 in view of deteriorating air quality levels with the onset of winter. The state government and private offices too have been instructed to work at a maximum of 50 per cent capacity to decrease fuel pollution. The rest of the workforce will be working from home.

Historical data reveals that pollution peaks during mid-November with Air Quality Index (AQI) in ‘Severe’ and ‘Severe+’ categories on some days, the ministry said. This repeating trend points to the necessity for prompt preventative efforts to limit emissions before and during the commencement of peak pollution episodes,” the order said.

But, after being in the ‘poor’ category for several days, Delhi’s AQI improved to the ‘moderate’ category on Friday. The mercury levels dipped due to the impact of storm Arnab that pummeled the capital with persistent rain showers, offering reprieve from the lingering air pollution.

What Are The Exemptions?

Exemptions have been given for building operations relating to railroads, metro, airports, inter-state bus terminals, hospitals, water supply and sanitation, national security and defence-related activities and ‘projects of national importance’, the government has said.

"This restriction shall also apply to linear public projects like highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines, tele-communication etc," the ruling said.

The government announced work from home for offices. The regulation is for Delhi and neighboring districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

“State Government and private offices to operate with up to 50% of the staff strength attending physically and remaining staff to work from home in the territorial jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi and in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar except for such industrial establishments and essential services, where this arrangement is not feasible,” the order read.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) meanwhile has directed the state boards in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to take prompt action against the defaulting Delhi-NCR industrial firms.

Delhi’s Air Quality Improves

Delhi’s AQI was in the ‘moderate’ category on Friday, October 30. It registered above 200 in the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday and Thursday, October 28 and 29, respectively.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has forecast that the air quality in the city is anticipated to continue in the moderate category till October 31 and deteriorate to the bad category from November 1 and deteriorate further for the following six days.