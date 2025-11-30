Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai lauded PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat, calling it a 'guardian's connect'. PM Modi, present in Raipur for a police conference, praised India's youth and space achievements in the 128th episode of his radio address.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi connects with the entire country like a guardian in his Mann Ki Baat program, adding that it ist the state's great fortune that PM Modi is currently here while the 128th episode of the radio program was broadcast today.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sai said, "It is Chhattisgarh's good fortune that on such an occasion, the Prime Minister himself is present in our state. In the presence of everyone, we listened to Mann Ki Baat. Everyone eagerly awaits this program that comes on the last Sunday of every month because our Prime Minister, during this time, connects with the entire country like a guardian."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired the first day of the Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police in Raipur. The conference serves as a vital forum for sharing best practices and innovations in the field of security.

PM Hails India's Youth and Space Sector in Mann Ki Baat

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's achievements in the space sector, calling it a reflection of the nation's "new thinking, innovation and youth power."

Addressing the nation during the 128th episode of his monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi lauded a team of young people from Pune, who attempted to fly drones in Mars-like conditions.

Recalls Chandrayaan Setback and Success

He said, "A few days ago, a video on social media caught my attention. It was about a unique drone competition organised by ISRO. In this video, our country's youth, especially our Gen-Z, were attempting to fly drones in Martian-like conditions. In this competition, a team of young people from Pune achieved some success. Their drone even fell and crashed several times, but they did not give up. After several attempts, this team's drone managed to fly for some time in the conditions of Mars."

He added that the video reminded him of the setback when Chandrayaan went out of network coverage.

Further, the Prime Minister added that the setback was followed by the success of Chandrayaan-3. (ANI)