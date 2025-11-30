During his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, PM Narendra Modi announced India's historic record of 357 million tonnes of foodgrain production in 2025. He highlighted a 100 million tonne increase over the past decade, praising agricultural growth.

India Sets Historic Foodgrain Production Record

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India has set a historic record by producing 357 million tonnes of foodgrains in 2025, marking a significant milestone in the country's agricultural growth.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the nation during the 128th episode of his monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said that India's foodgrain output has increased by 100 million tonnes over the past decade, highlighting the nation's steady strides toward agricultural self-reliance.

"India has achieved major success in the agriculture sector. India has set a historic record by producing 357 million tonnes of foodgrains. Compared to 10 years ago, India's foodgrain production has increased by 100 million tonnes," PM Modi said.

PM Modi Champions Natural Farming

Recalling the Natural Farming Exhibition in Coimbatore, the Prime Minister hailed the youth adopting natural farming. He said, I went to Coimbatore to attend a large conference on natural farming. I was deeply impressed by the efforts being made in South India to promote natural farming. So many young, highly qualified professionals are now embracing the field of natural farming."

PM's Engagements in Coimbatore

Earlier on November 19, PM Modi released the 21st instalment of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi to beneficiaries and inaugurated the Natural Farming Exhibition in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. He also attended the South India Natural Farming Summit in Coimbatore. He met with local farmers, interacted with them, and inspected the exhibition, which showcased various agricultural products, along with a corner showcasing the growth of plants and crops. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi accompanied the Prime Minister.

South India Natural Farming Summit 2025

South India Natural Farming Summit 2025 was held from November 19-21, organised by the Tamil Nadu Natural Farming Stakeholders Forum.

The Summit aimed to promote sustainable, eco-friendly, and chemical-free agricultural practices, and to accelerate the shift towards natural and regenerative farming as a viable, climate-smart and economically sustainable model for India's agricultural future.

The Summit also focused on creating market linkages for farmer-producer organisations and rural entrepreneurs, while showcasing innovations in organic inputs, agro-processing, eco-friendly packaging, and indigenous technologies. (ANI)