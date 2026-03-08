The Centre has sought a report from West Bengal over protocol lapses during President Murmu's visit for a tribal conference. This came after she publicly expressed disappointment over a last-minute venue change and the absence of state ministers.

Centre Seeks Report on Protocol Lapses

The Central government has sought an explanation from the West Bengal administration over lapses in the protocol during the visit of President Droupadi Murmu to attend a tribal conference in West Bengal on Saturday, with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan asking the West Bengal Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report by 5 PM on Sunday.

The report has been sought regarding the failure to follow the prescribed protocol for receiving the President, the last-minute change in the venue of the International Santal Conference, the route change, and other logistical arrangements during her visit. The move comes a day after President Murmu publicly expressed disappointment with the West Bengal government over the arrangements made for the event. She also raised concerns over the decision to shift the venue of the International Santal Conference in the Darjeeling district and the absence of state ministers to receive her.

President Murmu Voices Disappointment

Originally, the conference was scheduled to be held at Bidhannagar under the Phansidewa block in the Darjeeling district. However, the state government shifted the venue to Gossainpur in the Bagdogra area, located on the outskirts of Siliguri in the same district. After attending the conference at Gossainpur, President Murmu travelled nearly 30 kilometres to Bidhannagar, where she addressed residents and voiced her dissatisfaction over the change of venue. She suggested that the original venue at Bidhannagar had sufficient space to accommodate a large gathering and questioned the rationale behind shifting the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said the vast area at Bidhannagar could have easily accommodated a gathering of several lakh people. She added that many members of the Santal community could not attend the conference as it was held far from their area. Murmu also expressed concern over the absence of representatives of the state government during her visit. Referring to the customary protocol followed during presidential visits, she noted that the Chief Minister and state ministers usually receive the President. In a personal remark, she said that while she considers herself a "daughter of Bengal," she was unsure why the situation had arisen and whether there was any displeasure on the part of the state leadership.

Union Home Ministry took note of the President's remarks and the Home Secretary asked the West Bengal government to clarify the circumstances that led to the changes in venue and the alleged deviation from established protocol during the high-profile event. President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday voiced disappointment over the arrangements made for the 9th International Santal Conference, questioning the choice of venue and expressing sadness that many members of the Santal community were unable to attend the event. She also remarked on the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Questions Venue Choice

The President questioned the choice of venue for the event and said she felt saddened that many members of the Santal community were unable to attend the programme. She also remarked on the absence of Mamata Banerjee at the conference. "Today was the International Santal Conference. When I came here after attending it, I realised it would have been better if it had been held here, because the area is so vast. I don't know what went through the administration's mind. They said the place was congested, but I think five lakh people could gather here easily," the President said.

Remarks on Absence of State Leadership

The President also commented on the absence of the state leadership, saying that it is customary for senior state officials to be present during a presidential visit. "If the President visits a place, the Chief Minister and the Ministers should also come. But she did not," Murmu said, referring to Banerjee.

President Murmu added that she considers herself closely connected to the state. "I am also a daughter of Bengal. Mamata Didi is also my sister, my younger sister. I don't know if she was angry with me, that's why this happened," she said. (ANI)