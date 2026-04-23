Accused Rahul Meena, who murdered a civil servant's daughter, had fled Alwar after a molestation case. He sold his phone to evade police, travelled to Delhi, and used a spare key to enter the victim's house, police said.

Joint CP (Southern Range) Vijay Kumar informed that the accused Rahul Meena in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old daughter of a civil servant in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony area sold his mobile phone for Rs 10,000 and hired a vehicle for around Rs 6,000 to travel to the national capital in an apparent attempt to evade police tracking after allegedly molesting a woman in Alwar.

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Accused Fled Alwar After Molestation Case

Earlier, during the investigation, police teams reached Meena's residence in Alwar, where it was revealed that he had allegedly been involved in a molestation incident in his locality just a day before the murder of the daughter of the civil servant. The accused then fled to Delhi to escape police action.

Investigation and Arrest Details

The Delhi Police had arrested the accused, Rahul Meena, from an OYO hotel in Dwarka on Wednesday. Kumar told ANI that multiple teams were formed and sent across Delhi and other locations to trace the accused before he was apprehended. He is currently being interrogated.

According to investigators, the accused, who had been working as a domestic help with the family for about a year, had detailed knowledge of the household and their routine. He knew the parents would leave for a morning walk and gym, leaving the victim alone at home.

On the day of the incident, CCTV footage showed the accused entering the colony around 6:30 am, entering the house at 6:39 am and leaving at around 7:20 am.

Police said he was aware that a spare key was kept in a shoe rack for domestic workers and allegedly used it to gain entry into the house. No signs of forced entry were found.

Victim Found, Charges Filed

The victim's father alerted the Delhi Police after finding his daughter unconscious at home. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

Investigators said the accused carried out the crime, changed his clothes and fled with around Rs 2.5 lakh cash from the house. A case has been registered against the accused under charges of rape, murder and robbery, and further investigation is underway, police added.