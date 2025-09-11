The Delhi government plans to microchip 10 lakh street dogs over two years, launch a comprehensive rabies action plan, implement dog census and vaccination tracking, regulate pet shops, and run awareness campaigns to reduce dog bite cases.

New Delhi: In a major move aimed at addressing the growing stray dog problem in the city, the Delhi government has announced a comprehensive two-year initiative to microchip approximately 10 lakh street dogs, regulate pet shops, and implement a robust rabies action plan. The project, estimated to cost around ₹900 crore, will include a citywide dog census, digital vaccination tracking, public awareness campaigns, and preventive measures to reduce dog bites, ensuring both public safety and animal welfare. Officials say the scale of the project will require treating about 1,370 dogs every day, making it one of the most ambitious animal welfare programs in the country.

Microchipping Of Street Dogs

As part of the plan, around 10 lakh stray dogs will be microchipped over the next two years in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The microchipping process involves injecting a small chip under the dog’s skin, similar to a vaccination, which takes about 2-5 minutes per dog. Dogs are usually awake during microchipping, but if sterilisation is performed simultaneously, anaesthesia may be used.

Rabies Control And Vaccination Digitisation

A Delhi State Action Plan on Rabies will be implemented, with microchipping serving as a central tool for controlling rabies and managing the dog population. A digital system will also be developed to track animal vaccinations, ensuring timely immunisation and strengthening preventive healthcare for street animals.

Dog Census And Monitoring

A citywide dog census and monitoring system will be introduced to provide accurate data for effective planning and implementation. This will help authorities monitor the stray dog population, track vaccination status, and assess the impact of ongoing welfare measures.

Prevention Of Dog Bites

The government will launch awareness campaigns and preventive measures in collaboration with schools and community programs to reduce dog bite cases. These campaigns will educate citizens on safe interactions with street dogs and responsible pet ownership.

Registration And Regulation Of Pet Shops

Mandatory registration of pet shops will be enforced under a special monitoring committee. The initiative also includes setting up district-level animal welfare committees, an animal market monitoring committee, and recruiting new staff to ensure smooth implementation of all welfare measures.

Sterilisation Procedures

Sterilisation will accompany microchipping in some cases. Neutering male dogs takes about 15-30 minutes, while spaying females averages 30-60 minutes, excluding preparation and recovery time. These procedures are vital to controlling the dog population humanely.

Government’s Commitment And Vision

Development Minister Kapil Mishra said the initiative will strengthen rabies control and improve stray dog management.

“Our aim is to ensure that Delhi sets an example for the entire country in this field,” he said, assuring that adequate funds would be provided for rapid progress.

Legal Framework And Supreme Court Guidelines

The Supreme Court recently directed all states to frame policies for street dogs. Non-aggressive and non-rabid dogs should not be confined to shelters but sterilised, immunised, and released back into their original areas. Public feeding of stray dogs is only allowed in designated spaces, and municipal authorities must not be obstructed from implementing animal birth control rules.

Growing Stray Dog Population

The last dog survey conducted in 2016 across four zones of the then South Municipal Corporation of Delhi recorded 1,89,285 dogs. Based on recent estimates, the city now has at least 10 lakh street dogs, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive management and welfare programs.