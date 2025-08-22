Animal rights activist and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi as welcomed Friday's Supreme Court's ruling that stray dogs in Delhi-NCR should not be rounded up permanently.

Animal rights activist and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi as welcomed Friday's Supreme Court's ruling that stray dogs in Delhi-NCR should not be rounded up permanently. She further supported the court's order to create designated feeding areas and also highlighted that, for the first time in 25 years, the government has allocated Rs 2,500 crore for this program, as stated in Parliament. Gandhi said, "I am very happy with this scientific judgement. Relocation and fear are the primary reasons dogs bite. There is no question of releasing dogs infected with Rabies. The court has not defined what an aggressive dog is. This needs to be defined...It is right (in order to create designated feeding areas). They (civic authority) also have to put up signboards for such designated areas...The court has stated that its ruling applies throughout the country...As per the order, the municipal corporations will have to set up proper ABC (Animal Birth Control) centres. For the first time in 25 years, the government stated in Parliament that it is allocating Rs 2,500 crores for this program..."

SC Modifies August 11 Order on Stray Dogs

Earlier today, the Supreme Court modified its earlier order of August 11 regarding the management of stray dogs in Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region), directing that the animals will be released back into the same area after sterilisation and immunisation. The court clarified that stray dogs infected with rabies or showing aggressive behaviour will not be released back and will be kept separately. "Stray dogs will be released back to the same area after sterilisation and immunisation, except those infected with rabies or exhibiting aggressive behaviour," the court ordered. The court ordered that no public feeding of dogs will be allowed, and dedicated feeding spaces for stray dogs to be created. It ordered the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) to create feeding areas in municipal wards.

The Court noted that animal lovers can move an application before the MCD for the adoption of dogs.

The court expanded the ambit of its proceedings on the menace of stray dogs and issued notice to Secretaries of the Department of Animal Husbandry, all states and Union Territories, and sought their response on framing a national policy to deal with the problem.

It also directed its Registry to seek information from all High Courts where petitions are pending on the issue of stray dogs and ordered that all such matters will be transferred to the top court.

Hailing the top court's verdict in this matter, Supreme Court lawyer and petitioner Nanita Sharma called it a "balanced order." She stated that all matters regarding dog issues pending in all courts in all states will be brought under one court. "This is a balanced order. The court has involved all states in this case. All matters regarding dog issues pending in all courts in all states will be brought under one. They have said that regular dogs should be sterilised and aggressive dogs should be put in pounds/ animal shelters. The court has ruled that MCD will establish designated feeding areas for dogs..." Nanita Sharma told reporters.

On August 11, the top court ordered that all localities in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad should be made free of stray dogs and there should not be any compromise; it also made it clear that no captured animal will be released back on the streets.