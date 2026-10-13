The family of a 48-year-old man who died after an alleged assault inside a Delhi Metro train has demanded the death penalty for the accused, a retired IAS officer and his son, who have been sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

The brother of Pawan Sharma, a 48-year-old man who died after an alleged assault inside a Delhi Metro train, has demanded the death penalty for the alleged accused, a retired IAS officer and his son, who have been sent to 14 days of judicial custody, according to the victim's brother.

Deepak Sharma, the deceased's younger brother, said the family wanted justice after Pawan Sharma allegedly collapsed following an altercation over a senior citizen seat at the Supreme Court Metro Station on October 8. “Our only demand is that we get justice, and they should at least be sentenced to death (hanged),” Deepak said.

Details of the Incident

The incident took place on October 8 at the Supreme Court Metro Station. The accused have been identified as Sanjay Pratap Singh, 65, and his son Siddharth Singh, 36. The FIR was registered on October 9.

According to the FIR, the deceased's mother, Durga Sharma, was travelling with her elder son, Pawan Sharma, from Gurugram to their residence in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar when the incident occurred.

At around 4 pm on October 8, the mother and son boarded a Metro train at Dwarka Sector 21 and occupied seats reserved for senior citizens. When the train reached the Supreme Court Metro Station, two men boarded and allegedly asked them to vacate the seats while speaking rudely to them, the complaint stated.

Pawan objected to the manner in which the men were speaking and said they would vacate the seats. As the mother and son began getting up, Pawan allegedly made a remark to the elderly man, following which the latter grabbed him by the collar and slapped him, according to the FIR.

When Pawan objected to the assault, the younger man accompanying the elderly accused allegedly caught him by the neck and repeatedly punched him in the chest. Durga Sharma alleged that when she tried to intervene, the elderly man held her hands and prevented her from stopping the assault.

Pawan subsequently collapsed on the floor of the train and became unconscious. He was taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in a Centralised Accident and Trauma Services ambulance, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, according to the complaint.

Family's Account and Medical Report

Speaking about the incident, Deepak said the family learnt that a fight had broken out inside the Metro and that his brother had collapsed before being taken to the hospital. “Yes, this is what we came to know—that a fight broke out inside the metro, following which my brother fell unconscious right there, fell to the floor, and by the time he was brought to the hospital, he was no more,” he said.

The medico-legal case report recorded multiple tiny bruises on Pawan's right cheek, bruises on his chest near the neck and a small abrasion on his right-hand thumb. It also noted that he was unconscious and unresponsive and was unfit to make a statement.

He said both the accused have been arrested and sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

Pawan was 48 years old and is survived by his wife and two children, Deepak said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)