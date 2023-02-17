Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi mayor election: Nominated members of MCD cannot vote, rules SC

    Delhi MCD mayor election: A bench consisting of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala directed that the election of the Delhi mayor shall be conducted at the first MCD meeting and that once elected, the mayor would preside over the election of the deputy mayor.
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 17, 2023, 4:49 PM IST

    The Supreme Court ruled on Friday that members of Delhi's civic body appointed by the Lieutenant Governor could not vote in the mayoral election.

    A bench consisting of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala directed that the election of the Delhi mayor shall be conducted at the first MCD meeting and that once elected, the mayor would preside over the election of the deputy mayor.

    "We have heard from the parties' counsel. We are unable to accept the submission on the municipal corporation's behalf. The Constitution specifies which nominated members are not allowed to vote. The prohibition on nominated members exercising their voting rights applies to the first meeting.

    "The notice for the election of mayor and the first meeting of the MCD shall be issued within 24 hours, and the notice shall fix the date at which the elections of the mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee members shall be held," the bench said.

    In response to the news, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "SC order victory of democracy. Many thanks to SC." He further termed the Supreme Court's order on the mayoral poll a victory of democracy and alleged that it proves how the Lt Governor and the BJP were passing 'illegal and unconstitutional orders.'

     

    Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, "The Supreme Court orders is a victory of democracy. Thank you very much, Supreme Court. After two and a half months, Delhi will have a mayor. It has been proved how the LG and the BJP worked together to pass illegal and unconstitutional orders in Delhi."

    The court's order came in response to a petition filed by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mayoral candidate, Shelly Oberoi, seeking an early election.

    On February 8, the Supreme Court sought responses from the LG's office, the MCD's pro-tem presiding officer Satya Sharma, and others on Oberoi's petition.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2023, 5:34 PM IST
