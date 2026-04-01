Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh disbursed scholarships to 500 MCD students sponsored by Sungrow. The MCD's Education Department also launched a web app for 1,514 schools, enabling parents to track their children's progress from home.

MCD Disburses Scholarships to 500 Students

Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh today disbursed scholarships directly into the bank accounts of 500 meritorious students of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi with just a single click. The scholarships were sponsored by the Sungrow Company. According to Delhi MCD, Chairperson of the Standing Committee of MCD, Satya Sharma; Chairman of MCD's Education Committee, Yogesh Verma; Additional Commissioner Sanjeev Mittal; Director of Education Nikhil Tiwari; Sudhir Bhatnagar from the SARD NGO; Varun from the Sungrow Company, and senior officials of MCD's Education Department, teachers and students were also present on the occasion.

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Delhi's Mayor said that the future of the nation is being shaped within the schools of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. He said that over the past year MCDs Education Department has launched several new schemes, and concerted efforts are being made to ensure the holistic development of the students. He urged the MCD teachers to also teach the students with complete dedication and devotion.

Web App Launched for Parents

Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh announced that the Education Department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has today launched a web app for 1,514 Corporation schools, enabling parents to access information regarding their children's homework, classwork, attendance, and other details from their homes.

Satya Sharma, Chairperson of the Standing Committee of MCD, said that it is a privilege for the Corporation to have such excellent teachers in its schools. She emphasised that education is a fundamental necessity for every child, and today, this vital task is being carried out with utmost dedication in the schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Yogesh Verma, Chairman of the MCDs Education Committee, said that it is the vision of the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi that we educate children using modern and advanced technology. He said that, working in this direction, this web application is being launched today. He added that with the help of QR codes, parents will be able to scan and access information regarding school-related activities from the comfort of their homes.

New Educational Schemes Highlighted

Yogesh Verma expressed his gratitude to the Sungrow company for providing scholarships worth ₹1,000 each to 500 students of the MCD schools.

Yogesh Verma said that a list of 500 talented student-athletes from Class 5 of the MCD schools has been published on the website, and any school is welcome to offer them admission.

Yogesh Verma also informed that, modelled after the PM-SHRI and CM-SHRI school initiatives, MCD has launched 24 Nigam-SHRI schools. Yogesh Verma released a brochure highlighting the achievements of the Education Department over the past year.

(ANI)