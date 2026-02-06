A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death and his friend critically injured in New Delhi's Gutampuri after a dispute over a broken car mirror. The police said the argument escalated due to previous enmity and have arrested four accused in the matter.

A man was stabbed to death, while another one was left critically injured near the Ayurveda Hospital in Gutampuri on late Thursday evening, over a minor altercation regarding the breaking of a side-mirror of a car, police said.

The victims have been identified as 25-year-old Arun, a garment vendor who succumbed to his injuries during the medical treatment, and 25-year-old Shivam, a housekeeping staff member at AIIMS, who is critically injured. Both were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre with multiple stab wounds. Arun was declared dead due to a fatal injury in the gluteal region, while Shivam is undergoing intensive care for a stab wound in the epigastric region.

Police Investigation and Initial Findings

The incident took place at around 10 pm on Thursday evening. The Badarpur Police Station received a distress call regarding the violent stabbing. Local police units, along with SHO and senior officers, immediately reached the spot and found a large crowd and blood-stained surroundings.

The scene of the crime was promptly protected, and the District Crime Team was summoned to collect forensic evidence and photographs. The initial enquiry, based on the eye-witness' account, revealed that the dispute began over a seemingly minor issue of the breaking of a side-mirror of a car. However, the argument escalated due to deep-seated "previous enmity."

Four Accused Detained

Multiple teams formed swift raids conducted by the Badarpur Police, culminating in the successful detention of four accused. The key accused has been identified as H (JCL), who is a school dropout and unemployed. The other three accused arrested have been identified as Amar (25), a school dropout who works as a marble polishing labourer, N (JCL), a school dropout and unemployed, and Vicky (31), a school dropout who works as a driver.

Weapon Seized, Case Registered

The police have seized a weapon of offence and blood-stained clothes from the possession of the accused. A case has been registered under Sections 103 (1) (Murder), 109 (Attempt to Murder), and 3 (5) (Common Intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway. (ANI)