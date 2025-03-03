Delhi man orders phone online, pays Rs 16,680 to delivery boy but gets THIS instead; Read

A man from South Delhi’s Sheikh Sarai was shocked after receiving a soap bar and a biscuit packet instead of the smartphone he ordered online. He had paid Rs 16,680 via UPI before realizing he was scammed.

Delhi man orders phone online, pays Rs 16680 to delivery boy but gets soap and biscuit packets instead; Read anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 10:39 AM IST

New Delhi: A man from South Delhi's Sheikh Sarai was left stunned after ordering a phone online, only to receive a soap bar and a packet of biscuits instead. The incident took place on February 13. According to the police, the man, who is employed at a college in Sheikh Sarai, had placed an order for a mobile phone on February 11 through an online shopping platform, opting for cash-on-delivery. The following day, he received a call from someone claiming to be the delivery agent.

"I told him to deliver the product the next day, as I was going to be at home. The next day, he called me thrice around 11 am and handed over a mobile phone box in the shopping website's packaging with the same product details as I ordered," the complainant said as quoted by the Times of India.

The man proceeded to pay Rs 16,680 via a UPI transaction. However, upon reaching his office and opening the package, he was shocked to find a soap bar and a packet of biscuits instead of the phone. When he contacted the delivery agent, he was reassured that a replacement would be provided after filing a complaint on the online shopping platform.

"After that, his phone was switched off. I have not received any response to my email from the company. I request that strict action be taken against the delivery person," he stated in his complaint.

Soon after, a different delivery agent arrived with the mobile phone the man had originally ordered. However, he demanded an additional payment of Rs 16,680 to hand over the device.

"I was very surprised by this type of fraud. I wondered how anyone knew that I ordered a phone, and how the fraudulent delivery boy obtained all my details, including my phone number,' he said.

A case has been registered under Section 318 (cheating) and Section 319 (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation is currently underway.

UP SHOCKER! Woman lives with dead pet cat for 3 days hoping it would return to life, then she hangs self

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Gujarat man uses fake Pakistan passport to enter US, gets deported: How 'Patel-turned-Hussain' plan backfired shk

Gujarat man uses fake Pakistan passport to enter US, gets deported: How 'Patel-turned-Hussain' plan backfired

Kerala man thomas gabriel pereira shot dead in Jordan; Indian Embassy asks family to bear repatriation costs anr

Kerala man shot dead in Jordan; Indian Embassy asks family to bear repatriation costs

Uttarakhand avalanche: Final body retrieved and brought to Joshimath today, says Chamoli DM Sandeep Tiwari dmn

Uttarakhand avalanche: Final body retrieved and brought to Joshimath today, says Chamoli DM Sandeep Tiwari

Rohit Sharma body-shaming row: Congress leader deletes post after backlash, cites 'democratic right' (WATCH) shk

Rohit Sharma body-shaming row: Congress leader deletes post after backlash, cites 'democratic right' (WATCH)

Kerala: Top kidney specialist Dr George Abraham dies by suicide in Kochi; suicide note recovered anr

Kerala: Top kidney specialist Dr George Abraham dies by suicide in Kochi; suicide note recovered

Recent Stories

Bengaluru: Marketing executive from Ooty found dead inside car amid suspected Cardiac arrest vkp

Bengaluru: Marketing executive from Ooty found dead inside car amid suspected Cardiac arrest

Oscar 2025: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet share sweet kiss at star-studdden event [WATCH] NTI

Oscar 2025: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet share sweet kiss at star-studded event [WATCH]

Google co founder Sergey Brin urges Gemini AI team to 60 hours a week here is why gcw

Google co-founder Sergey Brin urges Gemini AI team to 60-hours a week | Here's why

Career Guide: How to become a lawyer in India after 12th iwh

Career Guide: How to become a lawyer in India after 12th

Beat the Heat: Easy Ways to Cool Your Home Without AC This Summer RBA

Beat the Heat: Easy Ways to Cool Your Home Without AC This Summer

Recent Videos

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Video Icon
Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Video Icon
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Video Icon
CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon