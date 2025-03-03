Delhi man orders phone online, pays Rs 16,680 to delivery boy but gets THIS instead; Read

A man from South Delhi’s Sheikh Sarai was shocked after receiving a soap bar and a biscuit packet instead of the smartphone he ordered online. He had paid Rs 16,680 via UPI before realizing he was scammed.

New Delhi: A man from South Delhi's Sheikh Sarai was left stunned after ordering a phone online, only to receive a soap bar and a packet of biscuits instead. The incident took place on February 13. According to the police, the man, who is employed at a college in Sheikh Sarai, had placed an order for a mobile phone on February 11 through an online shopping platform, opting for cash-on-delivery. The following day, he received a call from someone claiming to be the delivery agent.

"I told him to deliver the product the next day, as I was going to be at home. The next day, he called me thrice around 11 am and handed over a mobile phone box in the shopping website's packaging with the same product details as I ordered," the complainant said as quoted by the Times of India.

The man proceeded to pay Rs 16,680 via a UPI transaction. However, upon reaching his office and opening the package, he was shocked to find a soap bar and a packet of biscuits instead of the phone. When he contacted the delivery agent, he was reassured that a replacement would be provided after filing a complaint on the online shopping platform.

"After that, his phone was switched off. I have not received any response to my email from the company. I request that strict action be taken against the delivery person," he stated in his complaint.

Soon after, a different delivery agent arrived with the mobile phone the man had originally ordered. However, he demanded an additional payment of Rs 16,680 to hand over the device.

"I was very surprised by this type of fraud. I wondered how anyone knew that I ordered a phone, and how the fraudulent delivery boy obtained all my details, including my phone number,' he said.

A case has been registered under Section 318 (cheating) and Section 319 (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation is currently underway.

