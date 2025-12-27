Delhi has made two GRAP-4 restrictions permanent: no petrol without a PUCC and entry curbs for non-BS6 vehicles. The move comes as the city's air quality remains 'Very Poor', prompting other measures like GRAP-III and new eco-initiatives.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday announced that two restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-4 will now remain permanent in an effort to curb 'severe' air pollution in the national capital. Speaking to the media, Sirsa said that petrol will not be provided to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) until further orders. "From now on, it has been decided that out of the restrictions under GRAP-4, we have made two restrictions permanent. The first one is PUCC. You will not get petrol anywhere without a PUCC certificate until next orders," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The minister further stated that vehicles entering Delhi from outside the city that do not meet Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission standards will also face restrictions. "Vehicles from outside Delhi that are below Bharat Stage VI (BS6) will also face restrictions on entering Delhi," Sirsa added.

Air Quality and Weather Concerns

Sirsa also referred to weather conditions, saying that authorities are closely monitoring developments due to the possibility of adverse weather. "The possibility of bad weather is being indicated. Due to the Western Disturbance again, the weather may remain bad. Therefore, we are monitoring the situation," he said.

He emphasised that the government's priority is to ensure that residents do not have to face repeated pollution-related hardships. "Our effort is that the people of Delhi do not have to face such challenges again," the minister said.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality has worsened, slipping back into the 'Very Poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 390 at 6 pm today, according to the official data from the CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board).

'Very Poor' air quality requires people, especially vulnerable groups (children, elderly, those with respiratory issues), to limit prolonged outdoor exposure and wear masks.

Thick smog and fog trap pollutants, reducing visibility and disrupting daily life.

Authorities are monitoring pollution levels and enforcing measures such as the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule to address the situation.

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage III measures under the Graded Response Action Plan, including restrictions on construction and industrial activities.

Cabinet Approves New Eco-Projects

Earlier, the Delhi Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, approved a series of significant decisions to strengthen the capital's fight against pollution and improve environmental governance.

Water Body Rejuvenation

The Cabinet approved an allocation of Rs. 100 crore for the rejuvenation of water bodies under the Delhi government. There are around 1,000 such water bodies in the national capital, of which 160 fall under the Delhi government's jurisdiction.

Sirsa stated, "The rejuvenation of Delhi's water bodies will play a crucial role in pollution control. The Chief Minister has directed that every possible financial support be extended to complete this work within the year."

State-of-the-Art E-Waste Park

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of Delhi's first E-Waste Park at Holambi Kalan, spread across 11.5 acres. The facility will adhere to the highest pollution-control standards and operate on a 100 per cent circular, zero-waste model.

"This will be India's first state-of-the-art e-waste facility built on zero pollution and zero wastage principles. The plant will fully recycle and reuse water through an advanced recirculation mechanism," Sirsa said. (ANI)