    BREAKING: Delhi Liquor excise policy scam: CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha

    K Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi Liquor excise policy scam. She is accused of being involved in the "South Group," which allegedly paid kickbacks to the ruling AAP in Delhi in exchange for liquor licenses.

    Delhi Liquor excise policy scam: CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 2:00 PM IST

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested BRS leader K Kavitha in connection with the Delhi Liquor excise policy scam. Kavitha, a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, faces allegations of being a key figure in the "South Group," which purportedly paid kickbacks of ₹100 crore to the ruling AAP in Delhi in exchange for a significant portion of liquor licenses in the national capital.

    The CBI had informed a Delhi court on Wednesday that it had questioned Kavitha in Tihar central jail as part of a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam. She remains in judicial custody in Tihar due to a money laundering case associated with the same scam.

    Following the court's order on April 5, allowing the CBI to interrogate Kavitha in jail, the agency conducted the interrogation on April 6. However, Kavitha has contested this order. In response to an application filed by advocate Nitesh Rana, representing Kavitha, against the CBI's plea for interrogation in judicial custody, the CBI stated that it had already questioned Kavitha and would not file a response to her application.

    The court scheduled further proceedings for April 26. Advocate Rana argued that the CBI's application to interrogate Kavitha in her absence violated due process. Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 15 in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2024, 2:04 PM IST
