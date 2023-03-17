Delhi LG VK Saxena lauds AAP's successes in Assembly amidst chaos, BJP MLAs raise slogans

Earlier this month, Saxena approved the Finland trip but noted that there was a refusal by the Kejriwal government to bring on record the "impact assessment of the foreign training programmes conducted in the past".

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday (March 17) commenced the Budget session of the Delhi Assembly with his address which was interrupted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators.

As VK Saxena listed out the AAP government's successes, his speech was interrupted by the BJP MLAs who raised slogans demanding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation over the excise policy scam.

LG Saxena also said that the dignity of speech has been shattered in the last few days but asserted that the relations will remain intact since it is "our government".

The Lieutenant Governor also said that students have performed well due to the government's focus on education. While praising the AAP government's focus on education, the Lieutenant Governor hoped that the national capital would become a progressive global city one day.

While exiting the Delhi Assembly, following his maiden address on the first day of the budget session, he was asked by reporters about the sour relations between him and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was accompanying him at the time.

"See, there is no doubt that in the last few days, some limits that exist in speech have been shattered. But I would like to say one thing. A tree has said a very beautiful line for the wind. It makes my leaves fall every day, but still my relations do not break with it. This is our government, how can relations break," he told reporters.

His remarks came amid a war of words between the city government and his office over a range of issues, including sending teachers of state-run schools to Finland for training. The AAP had accused the LG of "interfering" with the functioning of the Delhi government and alleged that he was "obstructing" the trip of some Delhi teachers to Finland for training.

Earlier this month, Saxena approved the Finland trip but noted that there was a refusal by the Kejriwal government to bring on record the "impact assessment of the foreign training programmes conducted in the past".

He also increased the number of teachers going to Finland from 52 to 87 to "ensure equal representation" from all 29 administrative zones of the education department, an official from LG office said.