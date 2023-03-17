Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ED seeks Manish Sisodia's custody for 7 more days, ex-deputy CM's bungalow allotted to Atishi

    Addressing the court, the ED said that it had retrieved Sisodia's cloud data, which had 1.23 lakh email dumps, and it needed time to investigate the data forensically. The ED alleged that Sisodia had discarded his old phone that had information about the now-scrapped Delhi liquor case.

    First Published Mar 17, 2023, 3:26 PM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday (March 17)has sought the extension of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's custody by seven more days. Sisodia is lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail after the CBI arrested him last month in the same case.

    However, the Rouse Avenue Court reserved its order in the matter. The financial probe agency said Manish Sisodia would be confronted with witnesses in the case.

    Opposing this, Sisodia's lawyer said that ED's plea for an extension of remand and said no word from the agency on the proceeds of the crime had been received.

    He further said that Sisodia's computer was seized and investigated earlier by one agency. Now another agency is trying to repeat the whole process again.

    On February 26, Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in connection with the liquor policy. The ED arrested him later and got his custody in the money laundering aspect of the same case.

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2023, 3:26 PM IST
