    Delhi LG VK Saxena, CM Arvind Kejriwal flag off 400 electric buses; check details

    Prior to this addition, 400 electric buses were already operational in Delhi as part of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) II Scheme, supported by the central government.

    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

    Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal jointly inaugurated 400 electric buses on Tuesday, marking a significant step toward greener and more sustainable public transportation in the city. This initiative takes place just before the G20 Summit, which is scheduled to be hosted in the national capital.

    The Delhi government has taken proactive steps to enhance its public transportation system by securing a contract for the introduction of 1,500 electric buses into the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet. Out of these, 921 buses fall under the purview of the FAME II Scheme, administered by the National Automotive Board (NAB) of the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

    The FAME II Scheme, backed by the central government, aims to promote the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in India. Its objectives include reducing the country's reliance on primary fossil oil, addressing urban pollution concerns, and fostering the growth of battery and EV manufacturing on a global scale.

    The introduction of these electric buses aligns with Delhi's broader goal of transitioning to e-mobility. The city aims to convert 80% of the DTC's fleet to electric vehicles, a crucial step toward curbing air pollution and promoting sustainable transportation options for its residents. This initiative not only contributes to cleaner air but also sets an example for other urban centers looking to embrace EVs and reduce their carbon footprint.

    As Delhi continues to grapple with air quality issues, this move toward electrification in public transportation demonstrates a commitment to creating a more eco-friendly and livable city. Moreover, it sends a positive message to delegates and participants attending the upcoming G20 Summit about India's dedication to sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

