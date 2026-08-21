Delhi LG TS Sandhu has directed the Delhi Police to strengthen security for women and senior citizens, review the Senior Citizen Mobile App, improve pink bus safety and adopt zero tolerance against harassment.

Delhi’s Lt. Governor (LG) TS Sandhu has directed the Delhi Police to enhance the security for women, senior citizens and other vulnerable sections in the city. The LG directed the Delhi Police Commissioner in a review meeting regarding speedy action, institutional support and police vigilance.

In particular, the meeting concentrated on the safety of elderly residents as well as women commuters traveling through public transports and other crowded places.

Review of Senior Citizen Mobile App

The LG reviewed the working of the Senior Citizen Mobile App developed by the Delhi Police in the review meeting. Information was sought by him regarding the number of senior citizens registered in the app and whether the beat police visit them on a regular basis or not.

Sandhu instructed the police department to take immediate measures in case any complaint from the senior citizens is lodged and provide them help during emergencies. Moreover, he urged them to maintain regular interaction with them in order to ensure their well-being.

Further, he asked the officials to make an estimate of the senior citizens residing in Delhi and how the reach of the mobile app can be increased.

Zero Tolerance Towards Misbehaving Against Women

In addition to this, the meeting deliberated on the effectiveness of Shishtachar Squads who work in various places including schools, colleges, bus stops and markets. These squads are responsible for checking any cases of harassment, misbehaviour and other kinds of misconduct against women.

The LG asserted that it is important for these squads to be especially careful in those places where women and female students can find themselves in unsafe situations. There has to be zero tolerance towards people who engage in any kind of misbehaviour with women.

Safety in Pink Buses Debated

Safety of women in pink buses was yet another major point raised at this meeting. The LG sought details about the presence of policemen and security personnel in these buses.

It was reiterated that no concession can be made when it comes to safety of women. Emphasis was laid on the need for effective security and instant emergency response mechanism.

Police to Be On Alert Always

While concluding the meeting, the LG said that crimes against women and elderly people will not be tolerated. He directed the Delhi Police to always be on alert and assist vulnerable sections of society.

The review is accompanied by a larger consideration of the need to make public areas and transportation systems safe, as well as ensure that the elderly citizens can reach police assistance easily whenever needed.