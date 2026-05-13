Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu chaired a DDA meeting on the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Policy. The plan aims to create 'Walk-to-Work' communities, reduce congestion, improve urban mobility, and expand access to affordable housing in Delhi.

TOD Policy for 'Walk-to-Work' Communities

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, on Wednesday, chaired a meeting with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials on the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Policy to propagate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Walk-to-Work" communities across Delhi.

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In a post on X, the LG hailed it as a "transformative policy," stating that it will redefine Delhi's "urban landscape and skyline." He said that the vision involves reducing congestion, improving urban mobility and expanding affordable housing. The LG affirmed that the initiative will promote development of the national capital with due care to PM Modi's Viksit Bharat approach and sustainability.

"Chaired a meeting with @Official_DDA on the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Policy to advance the vision of creating "Walk-to-Work" communities across Delhi. Guided by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision for a #ViksitBharat, this transformative policy will redefine Delhi's urban landscape and skyline. By promoting high-density, mixed-use development around Metro and RRTS stations, we aim to reduce congestion, improve urban mobility, and expand access to affordable housing. Developing vibrant, integrated station hubs where citizens can live, work, and shop without dependence on private vehicles will pave the way for a greener, more sustainable, and future-ready #ViksitDilli," he wrote. Chaired a meeting with @Official_DDA on the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Policy to advance the vision of creating “Walk-to-Work” communities across Delhi. Guided by Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision for a #ViksitBharat, this transformative policy will redefine… pic.twitter.com/8hPksNFBvC — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) May 13, 2026

Developing Decentralised Economic Hubs

Earlier, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to prepare a comprehensive and time-bound plan to develop Dwarka, Rohini and Narela as decentralised business and economic hubs aimed at attracting domestic and international investments.

According to the plan, Delhi, especially its sub-city, Dwarka developed by the DDA, is all set to become a destination for domestic as well as international investments, thanks to concerted efforts by Delhi LG, Sardar TS Sandhu, who also serves as Chairman of DDA.Similar efforts are also being undertaken with regard to Rohini and Narela, the authorities' other two sub-cities.

Sandhu, in a recent meeting with the DDA top brass, discussed the modalities of developmental initiatives that could bring about transformative changes in Dwarka and the other above-mentioned sub-cities.

Various developments like operationalisation of the UER, extensive network of Metro lines, the TOD policy, upcoming education hubs and evolution of these sub-cities into major residential areas, as also the Yashobhoomi and the upcoming diplomatic hub, coupled with large investment-ready DDA land parcels, etc., have made these localities fit for being developed as decentralised economic hubs, Sandhu is said to have told the officials.

To this end, Sandhu directed DDA to come up with a concrete plan of action in consultation with all stakeholders at the earliest. (ANI)