Major General APS Bal, GOC of CIF Delta, hailed the elimination of the Saifullah group in Kishtwar as a major success, calling them the 'fulcrum' of the local terror network. Seven terrorists were neutralised in the anti-terror offensive.

Saifullah Group Elimination a 'Significant Breakthrough': GOC

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Counter-Insurgency Force (CIF) Delta, Major General APS Bal, on Monday described the elimination of the Saifullah group as a significant breakthrough, stating that the neutralised terrorists were the central link for the region's entire terror network.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Counter-Insurgency Force (CIF) Delta, Major General A P S Bal, while speaking to ANI, said, "The elimination of the Saifullah group is a major success as they were the fulcrum around which the entire terror network was working...The elimination of seven terrorists is a huge success for all of us."

Three Terrorists Neutralised in Op Trashi-I

Security forces on Monday displayed arms and ammunition recovered by security forces following Op Trashi.

Meanwhile, security forces on Sunday neutralised another terrorist during a joint operation in the rugged terrains of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district under Operation Trashi-I, the Indian Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Kishtwar. Earlier today, two terrorists were neutralised in a major development in the ongoing anti-terror offensive in Jammu and Kashmir. The Army said that the remains and weapons of the third terrorist have been recovered.

In a post on X, the White Knight Corps said, "In continued operations under #OpTrashi-I in Kishtwar, troops of CIF (D) #WhiteKnightCorps, in coordination with @JmuKmrPolice and #CRPF, have neutralised the third terrorist. The remains and the weapon of the terrorist have been recovered. The pursuit continues- no space, no sanctuary for those who seek to undermine the stability."

Intelligence-Led Joint Operation

According to the White Knight Corps, actionable intelligence was received from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Army's own sources about the presence of terrorists operating in the dense forest belts of the Chatroo areas.

"Pursuant to credible intelligence inputs collated from #JKP, #IB and own intelligence sources, a deliberate joint operation was launched in the Kishtwar region under Operation Trashi-I to track and neutralise terrorists operating in the area," the White Knight Corps said. (ANI)