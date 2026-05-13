Delhi LG Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu reviewed traffic infra proposals, aiming for a modern, seamless transit system. The plan targets 62 congestion points using AI, citizen feedback, and enforcement to build a 'Viksit Dilli'.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG), Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu, on Wednesday held a crucial meeting with Delhi traffic police officials, reviewing the proposals and infrastructure interventions. In an X post, Sandhu emphasised the need for a "modern, transparent, and seamless" transit system in the national capital.

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Highlighting the alignment of these projects with national priorities such as PM Gati Shakti, the Lieutenant Governor stated that the focus remains on developing world-class infrastructure to improve the city's mobility. "Reviewed the proposals and infrastructure interventions of @dtptraffic today. In line with the national priority for world-class infrastructure and Gati Shakti, our focus remains on building a modern, transparent, and seamless transport & transit system for the city," LG wrote on X.

Tackling Congestion with Technology and Enforcement

Sandhu said Delhi Traffic Police has identified 62 major congestion points and initiated over 160 infrastructure interventions, aiming to make the city's roads safer and more efficient.

Highlighting the integration of technology in governance, it was noted that the force is leveraging AI-driven technology through the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) and incorporating citizen feedback via 'Project SANGAM.' "Delhi Traffic Police has identified 62 major congestion points and initiated over 160 infrastructure interventions. By leveraging AI-driven technology through ITMS and integrating citizen feedback via Project SANGAM, the force is working towards making Delhi's roads safer and more efficient. Emphasised the urgent need to address wrong-side driving, unauthorized parking, and illegal entry of heavy vehicles in mission mode through a comprehensive IEC and enforcement drive," LG added in X post.

Vision for a 'Viksit Dilli'

Sandhu reiterated that these efforts in technology, enforcement, and multi-agency coordination are pivotal to building a 'Viksit Dilli' (Developed Delhi) that is safe, efficient, and trusted by all, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a '#ViksitBharat.' "These efforts in technology, enforcement, and multi-agency coordination are central to building a ViksitDilli that is safe, efficient, and trusted by all, in line with the vision of Hon'ble PM Shri@narendramodi Ji for a #ViksitBharat.," he added. (ANI)