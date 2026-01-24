A 24-year-old law student was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a school bus on the Modi Mill Flyover in South Delhi. The bus driver has been apprehended, and police have registered a case for rash driving and causing death by negligence.

In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old law student was killed after a school bus hit his motorcycle on the Modi Mill Flyover in South Delhi on Thursday afternoon. Delhi Police have apprehended a school bus driver and registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash driving and causing death by negligence.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Details of the Victim and Incident

The fatal road accident occured at around 3:30 PM, due to the collision of a school bus and a motorcycle on the Modi Mill Flyover.

The deceased motorcyclist, identified as Vinamra, was a resident of Kotla Mubarakpur and was rushed to Apollo Hospital following the collision.

He was a third-year LLB student at Chaudhary Charan Singh University.

Regrettably, he was declared dead upon arrival.

The body has been preserved at the AIIMS mortuary for the post-mortem examination.

Police Action and Investigation

An FIR has been registered under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the driver of the school bus, identified as Vijender, was apprehended at the scene.

He had initially assisted in taking the victim to the hospital.

Charges filed under BNS for rash driving and causing death by negligence.

Both the school bus and the motorcycle have been seized for forensic and mechanical inspection.

While there are no immediate eyewitnesses to the impact, police are analysing the scene and vehicle positioning to reconstruct the events.

Further investigation into this matter is in progress. (ANI)