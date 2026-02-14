Delhi Traffic Police, with DSLSA and NIC, launched a 'Digital Lok Adalat' app for faster traffic challan settlement. The system streamlines disposal, provides real-time updates via SMS, and aims to reduce the backlog of pending challans.

Delhi Traffic Police, in coordination with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) and the National Informatics Centre (NIC), has introduced a dedicated "Digital Lok Adalat" application to facilitate faster and more convenient settlement of traffic challans for citizens, according to the release.

The system was e-inaugurated by Justice V Kameshwar Rao, Judge, High Court of Delhi and Executive Chairman, DSLSA, in the presence of senior Delhi Police officers and other dignitaries.

How the Digital Lok Adalat Works

According to the release, under the existing process, citizens have been facing considerable delays in updating Notices/Challans settled in Lok Adalats. To address this issue, the Digital Lok Adalat system has been developed as a technological intervention to streamline the disposal process, ensure timely updation, and provide easier public access.

The newly developed portal enables unified access to traffic challan data and provides real-time updation of disposed challans. Citizens will also receive SMS notifications regarding the disposal status of their challans/notices.

Through integration with the Virtual Court system, updates to the Digital Lok Adalat will automatically reflect across platforms, eliminating duplicate work and reducing delays. The system will simplify court processes, as challan/notice details will automatically appear in the application, minimising manual data entry errors and significantly reducing waiting time for citizens.

Expected Outcomes and Benefits

As per the release, the initiative is expected to reduce the backlog of pending traffic challans, provide quicker settlement to vehicle owners, minimise manual processing and clerical errors and ensure transparency and efficiency in Lok Adalat proceedings.

Implementation and Current Status

The Digital Lok Adalat system has been successfully implemented and is currently being utilised in the Special Lok Adalat proceedings. This innovative platform facilitates the settlement of eligible traffic challans in a streamlined, efficient, and citizen-centric manner.

In the current Lok Adalat, a total of 1,92,444 challans/notices have been downloaded for settlement. The disposal of these challans and notices has been carried out simultaneously, and SMS notifications regarding the disposal status have been sent to the respective vehicle owners' mobile numbers.

Delhi Traffic Police remains committed to adopting technology-driven solutions to improve road safety, enhance service delivery, and provide convenient public services, a release said. (ANI)