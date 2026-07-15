The Delhi Jal Board has launched a major probe into the non-payment of Infrastructure Fund Charge (IFC), seeking 10 years of building records from the MCD. An initial review found 70% non-payment with an estimated Rs 2,000 crore outstanding.

Large-Scale Investigation into IFC Collection

The Delhi Jal Board has requested records of building plans from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) covering the last five years, leading to a large-scale investigation into the collection of the Infrastructure Fund Charge (IFC) being initiated, according to sources.

Initial Findings Reveal Massive Shortfall

A review of two years' worth of records revealed that the IFC had not been deposited in approximately 70 per cent of cases.

Buildings larger than 3,000 square meters are being examined separately. It is estimated that outstanding IFC dues for around 300 properties range from Rs 20 crore to Rs 50 crore. The initial assessments indicate outstanding government revenue of approximately Rs 2,000 crore.

Recovery Process and Official Statement

The Jal Board has also requested complete records spanning 10 years. The process involves issuing notices for outstanding IFC dues, followed by recovery actions. Failure to make payments could lead to measures such as sealing of premises and even auctions.

Delhi Water Minister Pravesh Verma stated that strict action in accordance with the law will be taken against violators, but everyone will be given a full opportunity to present their case. (ANI)