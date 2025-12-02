Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has made history by becoming India’s first water-positive airport in the over-40-million-passenger category.

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has made history by becoming India’s first water-positive airport in the over-40-million-passenger category, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announced on Monday. The rare certification underscores the airport’s ability to replenish more water than it consumes - a benchmark in sustainable infrastructure.

This distinction was secured through a series of ambitious water-conservation measures, including the installation of 625 rainwater harvesting structures across the airport campus and the creation of two massive underground reservoirs with a combined storage capacity of 9 million litres. These enable the airport to capture and store rainwater at an exceptional scale. In addition, a 16.6 MLD zero-liquid-discharge sewage treatment plant ensures that every drop of wastewater is recycled for operational reuse.

“Treated water is reused for Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems, landscape irrigation, toilet flushing and other nonpotable applications. A water treatment plant provides highquality potable water to passengers with minimal wastage. Advanced systems such as sprinklers and drip irrigation ensure efficient water use,” said the airport operator.

The feat was formally acknowledged at the Water Innovation Summit 2025 in New Delhi, where DIAL was honoured for achieving Scope I water neutrality under the NITI Aayog–CII water neutrality framework. Water neutrality represents an organisation’s ability to balance its freshwater consumption through heightened efficiency, recycling and replenishment efforts.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO–DIAL, said, “At DIAL, sustainability is our driving force. Becoming water-positive reflects our commitment to responsible resource use, environmental stewardship and the future of aviation infrastructure.” He added that the milestone marks a significant stride toward DIAL’s long-term goal of positioning IGIA as a net zero airport, enhancing its climate resilience and environmental readiness.