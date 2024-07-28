Delhi IAS coaching centre mishap: FIR filed after death of 3 IAS aspirants; owner, coordinator arrested

Three students died in a flooded basement of a coaching centre in Delhi, prompting Mayor Shelly Oberoi to order action against all coaching centers operating in basements. The owner and the coordinator of the coaching centre were detained.

Three civil services aspirants died after the water flooded the basement of a building housing a coaching centre following heavy rain in central Delhi’s Old Rajendra Nagar area. The Delhi Police have filed a criminal case in the matter and have detained two people. The police said that they are committed to uncovering the truth behind the death of the UPSC aspirants.

The owner and the coordinator of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Delhi were detained hours after the bodies of three students were recovered following flooding in the basement of the coaching centre in the Old Rajinder Nagar (ORN) area. According to the details, a case against them was registered under Sections 105, 106(1),115/2,290 and 35 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Delhi Police said that the students who lost their lives were residents of Kerala, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. All bodies have been sent to the RML mortuary, said the police. The victims at the coaching centre were identified as Tania Soni (25), Shreya Yadav (25), and Nevin Dalwin (28).

Delhi Mayor orders probe

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Sunday issued an order against all tutoring facilities operating out of building basements as the crackdown persisted. Shelly Oberoi instructed the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to take official action against coaching institutions that operate out of basements. She said that these coaching facilities are not in accordance with standards and violate construction bye-laws. The mayor of Delhi said that a prompt investigation had to be carried out to determine whether any MCD officials are accountable for the catastrophe.

What had happened on Saturday evening?

"The caller informed us that it was possible for some individuals to be trapped. We are looking into the cause of the basement's total flooding. It appeared that the basement got flooded very fast due to which some people were trapped inside,” DCP (Central Delhi) M Harshavardhan told PTI.

Five tenders were hurried to the scene, according to a fire department officer. When they got there, the basement was completely flooded. The NDRF, local police, and fire department conducted a rescue operation that resulted in the retrieval of the remains of two female pupils and one male student, according to the official. The search and rescue effort was ongoing until midnight.

Latest Videos