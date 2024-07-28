Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi horror: Outrage as 3 students drown in flooded basement at IAS coaching centre in Rajender Nagar (WATCH)

    A tragic incident at Rau's IAS coaching centre in Delhi resulted in the deaths of three students due to flooding in the basement. Despite rescue efforts by multiple agencies, the victims were trapped. The incident has sparked outrage, highlighting the need for better safety measures and infrastructure to prevent such occurrences.

    Delhi horror Outrage as three students drown in flooded basement at IAS coaching centre in Rajender Nagar WATCH vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 28, 2024, 8:41 AM IST

    Two female students and one male student died as rainwater flooded the library basement at Rau's IAS coaching centre in Old Rajender Nagar, central Delhi, on Saturday evening. At the time of the incident, were 30 students at the coaching centre. While 27 students managed to escape or were rescued, the three victims were trapped in the basement.

    A coordinated rescue effort by multiple agencies, including the NDRF, fire brigade, and police, commenced immediately. By 10:30 pm, the first fatality was confirmed when NDRF divers recovered the body of one of the girls. The second girl’s body was retrieved around 11:15 pm, and the male student’s body was found after midnight. The police have filed an FIR for causing death due to negligence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections.

    Rainwater filled the basement of Rau's IAS coaching centre, creating a dire situation that necessitated the intervention of divers. Students described the scenario as "horrific," with some recalling similar flooding conditions from a week prior when the street was waist-deep in rainwater.

    The coaching centre building was barricaded, with an ambulance on-site and efforts underway to pump water out of the basement. UPSC aspirant Rahul Pawar, 29, recounted, "The force of the water was so intense that the gate of the building collapsed, and water surged into the basement where the library is located." Some students and a representative of the coaching centre suggested that a speeding car exacerbated the situation by causing water to flood into the building, and TOI reported it.

    Another student shared, "Due to the heavy rain and waterlogged roads, some people were stuck at the centre after class." Shashank Sharma, 22, a student at Vision IAS, criticized the poor safety measures, saying, "These institutes charge us Rs 2 lakh in fees, yet no safety measures are taken." His frustration was echoed by many others present.

    Harsh Deshmukh, 23, from Maharashtra, pointed out the persistent drainage problems in the area, saying, "We are accustomed to it, but now it has reached the institutes and is becoming a safety hazard."

    Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva blamed the Delhi government for the incident, alleging that similar occurrences, including electrocution deaths, have become common. Bansuri Swaraj, MP from New Delhi, criticized area MLA Durgesh Pathak, claiming the public had been urging him to clear the drains for the past week. "If the drains had been de-silted, rainwater wouldn't have accumulated," she said, noting that the basement furniture was floating in the water. She expressed sorrow over the loss of young lives, emphasising that the victims were IAS aspirants pursuing bright futures. 

    This tragic event has sparked widespread outrage and highlighted the urgent need for improved safety measures and better infrastructure in the area to prevent such incidents in the future.

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2024, 8:41 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UPSC coach Shubhra Ranjan apologises after facing backlash for comparing Lord Ram with Mughal ruler Akbar snt

    UPSC coach Shubhra Ranjan faces backlash for comparing Lord Ram with Mughal ruler Akbar, issues apology| WATCH

    Kerala Bank of India staff union's decision to honour Musharraf day after Kargil Vijay Diwas sparks outrage snt

    Kerala: Bank of India staff union's decision to honour Musharraf day after Kargil Vijay Diwas sparks outrage

    SHOCKING Man throws minor girl off roof in Delhi's Aman Vihar, leaves her weeping in public (WATCH) snt

    SHOCKING! Man throws minor girl off roof in Delhi's Aman Vihar, leaves her weeping in public (WATCH)

    Here is How Agnipath Scheme Modernises the Military AJR

    Here's How Agnipath Scheme Modernises the Military

    Why can't sex remain a private matter Kangana Ranaut slams 'blasphemous' Paris Olympics opening ceremony snt

    'Why can't sex remain a private matter?': Kangana Ranaut slams 'blasphemous' Paris Olympics opening ceremony

    Recent Stories

    Paris Olympics 2024: Shooter Manu Bhaker, archers in focus on Day 2; look at full schedule with timings snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Shooter Manu Bhaker, archers in focus on Day 2; look at full schedule with timings

    UPSC coach Shubhra Ranjan apologises after facing backlash for comparing Lord Ram with Mughal ruler Akbar snt

    UPSC coach Shubhra Ranjan faces backlash for comparing Lord Ram with Mughal ruler Akbar, issues apology| WATCH

    Dhanush turns 41: Rs 150 crore bungalow to Rolls Royce, actor's net worth RKK

    Dhanush turns 41: Rs 150 crore bungalow to Rolls Royce, know net worth

    Numerology Prediction for July 28, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for July 28, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check you daily horoscope: July 28, 2024 - Difficult day for Aries, Cancer; good day for Aquarius AJR

    Check you daily horoscope: July 28, 2024 - Difficult day for Aries, Cancer; good day for Aquarius

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon