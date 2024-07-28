Delhi horror: Outrage as 3 students drown in flooded basement at IAS coaching centre in Rajender Nagar (WATCH)

A tragic incident at Rau's IAS coaching centre in Delhi resulted in the deaths of three students due to flooding in the basement. Despite rescue efforts by multiple agencies, the victims were trapped. The incident has sparked outrage, highlighting the need for better safety measures and infrastructure to prevent such occurrences.

Two female students and one male student died as rainwater flooded the library basement at Rau's IAS coaching centre in Old Rajender Nagar, central Delhi, on Saturday evening. At the time of the incident, were 30 students at the coaching centre. While 27 students managed to escape or were rescued, the three victims were trapped in the basement.

A coordinated rescue effort by multiple agencies, including the NDRF, fire brigade, and police, commenced immediately. By 10:30 pm, the first fatality was confirmed when NDRF divers recovered the body of one of the girls. The second girl’s body was retrieved around 11:15 pm, and the male student’s body was found after midnight. The police have filed an FIR for causing death due to negligence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections.

Rainwater filled the basement of Rau's IAS coaching centre, creating a dire situation that necessitated the intervention of divers. Students described the scenario as "horrific," with some recalling similar flooding conditions from a week prior when the street was waist-deep in rainwater.

The coaching centre building was barricaded, with an ambulance on-site and efforts underway to pump water out of the basement. UPSC aspirant Rahul Pawar, 29, recounted, "The force of the water was so intense that the gate of the building collapsed, and water surged into the basement where the library is located." Some students and a representative of the coaching centre suggested that a speeding car exacerbated the situation by causing water to flood into the building, and TOI reported it.

Another student shared, "Due to the heavy rain and waterlogged roads, some people were stuck at the centre after class." Shashank Sharma, 22, a student at Vision IAS, criticized the poor safety measures, saying, "These institutes charge us Rs 2 lakh in fees, yet no safety measures are taken." His frustration was echoed by many others present.

Harsh Deshmukh, 23, from Maharashtra, pointed out the persistent drainage problems in the area, saying, "We are accustomed to it, but now it has reached the institutes and is becoming a safety hazard."

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva blamed the Delhi government for the incident, alleging that similar occurrences, including electrocution deaths, have become common. Bansuri Swaraj, MP from New Delhi, criticized area MLA Durgesh Pathak, claiming the public had been urging him to clear the drains for the past week. "If the drains had been de-silted, rainwater wouldn't have accumulated," she said, noting that the basement furniture was floating in the water. She expressed sorrow over the loss of young lives, emphasising that the victims were IAS aspirants pursuing bright futures.

This tragic event has sparked widespread outrage and highlighted the urgent need for improved safety measures and better infrastructure in the area to prevent such incidents in the future.

