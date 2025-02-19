Delhi HORROR! Five minors booked under POCSO Act for sexually assaulting eight-year-old boy in Narela

In Narela, Delhi, minors are accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old boy. The incident allegedly occurred at the residence of one of the accused, leading to a police investigation and FIR under the POCSO Act.

Delhi HORROR! Five minors booked under POCSO Act for sexually assaulting eight-year-old boy in Narela dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 19, 2025, 8:19 PM IST

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): An eight-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by minors in outer Delhi's Narela. As per the Delhi police, a PCR call was received on February 16, which alleged the commission of gang rape with a boy. After the inquiry, it was found that children aged (10 to 15) committed unnatural sex with a boy (8 years old) who resides near Dalmil Kurali of Narela in Delhi.

Also Read: Urgent and accelerated delivery of HIV services is critical to end AIDS by 2030


As per the input, the incident took place on February 11 at the residence of one CCL (Child in Conflict with Law). The mother of the eight-year-old victim filed the complaint in the police station against the accused.

The mother of the victim alleged that when she went somewhere, the accused, five boys, aged between 10 and 15, living in their neighbourhood, assaulted her son.

The victim's mother also alleged that due to the sexual assault, the boy sustained injuries in his private part. The medical examination of the boy was conducted in the hospital and an FIR has been registered by the police into the matter. Case against the five accused boys has been registered under section 6 of the POCSO act and the investigation is being conducted by the police into the matter.

The statement of the victim has been recorded under Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS) section 183 before the magistrate. Also, the CCL examination was conducted after the order of the Juvenile Justice Board, and the reports were handed over to the parents of the victim. (ANI)

Also Read: Tamil Nadu SHOCKER! Odisha woman gang-raped in Tirupur; husband tied, child threatened at knifepoint

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

5 reasons why Google's Ananta campus in Bengaluru is a must-visit ddr

5 reasons why Google's Ananta campus in Bengaluru is a must-visit

Ananta: The meaning behind Google's visionary campus name ddr

Ananta: The meaning behind Google's visionary campus name

Rekha Gupta to be Delhi's Chief Minister: All you need to know about the first-time MLA ddr

Who is Rekha Gupta, BJP's surprise pick as Delhi's 4th woman Chief Minister?

KIIT student death: Nepal foreign minister urges Odisha minister to act against those involved dmn

KIIT student death: Nepal foreign minister urges Odisha minister to act against those involved

BREAKING: BJP picks Delhi Chief Minister, oath ceremony tomorrow at Ramlila Maidan (WATCH) ddr

BJP picks Rekha Gupta as Delhi Chief Minister, oath ceremony tomorrow at Ramlila Maidan (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Football La Liga: Jude Bellingham handed two matches ban for dissent with referee; Real Madrid to appeal HRD

La Liga: Jude Bellingham handed two matches ban for dissent with referee; Real Madrid to appeal

5 reasons why Google's Ananta campus in Bengaluru is a must-visit ddr

5 reasons why Google's Ananta campus in Bengaluru is a must-visit

Ananta: The meaning behind Google's visionary campus name ddr

Ananta: The meaning behind Google's visionary campus name

Silenced: The Joby Weeks Case and the Erosion of First Amendment Rights

Silenced: The Joby Weeks Case and the Erosion of First Amendment Rights

Southwest Airlines Amends Agreement With Elliott For Increased Economic Exposure, Announces Departure Of Key Executive

Southwest Airlines Amends Agreement With Elliott For Increased Economic Exposure, Announces Departure Of Key Executive

Recent Videos

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Video Icon
Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Video Icon
World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

Video Icon
World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Video Icon