A girl, seventeen, was allegedly gang raped and stabbed to death in Swaroop Nagar, Delhi. Her severely decomposed body was discovered in an open field on September 13. Police arrested four suspects, including three minors and one adult, who were acquaintances of the victim.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped, stabbed to death and thrown in an open field in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar, with the body decomposed to such an extent that forensics struggled to immediately ascertain her gender. Four people have been identified as accused, including three minors (aged between 16 and 17), with whom she went in a tempo, police said on Thursday. The fourth accused has been identified as Shivam alias Sudama.

The case came to light on the morning of September 13, when police received information about the body of a woman lying in agricultural fields near Kushak Road in Swaroop Nagar. The girl and the culprit were acquainted, according to authorities, as reported by news agency PTI. Before the girl was raped and killed, the suspects reportedly drank together inside a tempo. Furthermore, police said that some parts of the girl's body had been eaten by stray dogs, with one of her hands found lying separated on the field, the PTI report added.

The victim was not reported missing by her family, who told police that she would often leave home and return after a few days. Police said that by examining over fifty CCTV cameras, they were able to solve the crime. They traced the oddly shifting pace that was recorded. Due to the darkness and low vision, it was first impossible to identify the vehicle's registration number. After being located, the car was discovered parked at Khadda Colony.

The tempo driver was taken into custody and interrogated extensively. Following his questioning, authorities were able to identify the other three suspects, and all four of them were taken into custody.

Along with blood-stained clothing that the suspects were wearing at the time of the crime, police have also found two knives that they believe were used in the murder.

Three minors and Shivam, also known as Sudama, were arrested when police apprehended and interrogated the tempo driver. Investigators are also looking into the possibility of other involvement. A case has been filed under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and pertinent portions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).