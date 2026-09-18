Union Minister Jitendra Singh joined the ‘Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar’ coastal cleanup at Mumbai's Juhu Beach. He highlighted the need for public awareness for clean coastlines and spoke about the Deep Ocean Mission for exploring ocean resources.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday participated in the ‘Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar’ coastal cleanup campaign at Juhu Beach in Mumbai, on the eve of International Coastal Cleanup Day.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said International Coastal Cleanup Day is observed globally every year on the third Saturday of September and India began observing it during 2021-22. He said India has a coastline spanning around 11,000 to 12,000 kilometres, with around 12 to 13 states and Union Territories located along the coast, and stressed the need to raise awareness about keeping the country’s coastlines clean.

Deep Ocean Mission Highlighted

Singh said the Deep Ocean Mission was launched after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement from the Red Fort and that the initiative focuses on exploring the metals, minerals, fisheries, biodiversity and medicinal resources available in the oceans.

“Prime Minister Modi has launched the Deep Ocean Mission. Under this, along with research, we have also initiated work on exploring the metals, minerals, and medicines hidden beneath the ocean and how they can be utilised for the benefit of humanity,” the minister said.

He also said that alongside scientific research, efforts are being made to explore how ocean resources can be harnessed for the benefit of humanity.

Public Participation Turns Campaign into Mass Movement

The Union Minister said keeping ocean waters and beaches healthy requires greater public awareness and participation.

He said ministers, chief ministers, governors and celebrities from various states have participated in the coastal cleanup campaign since its launch, adding that celebrities and cricketers also joined the campaign at Juhu Beach.

“Since this campaign began five years ago, ministers, chief ministers, governors, and celebrities from various states have participated in it; even today, you saw many celebrities and cricketers joining us, and in this way, it has evolved into a mass movement,” he added.

“Tomorrow is Saturday, and it is International Coastal Clean Day; we have gathered here at Juhu Beach today on the eve of International Coastal Clean Day,” he further said.