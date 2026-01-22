Rani Kapur, mother of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, has filed a suit in the Delhi High Court challenging the RK Family Trust. She alleges it was created without her consent while she was unwell, excluding her from beneficial ownership.

The Delhi High Court is scheduled to take up on Friday a civil suit filed by Rani Kapur, mother of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, raising issues concerning the formation and administration of the RK Family Trust. As per the cause list, the matter is listed before Justice Vikas Mahajan.

Details of the Lawsuit

In her suit, Rani Kapur has questioned the circumstances under which the RK Family Trust was created, alleging that it was established and operated without her informed knowledge or consent. She has contended that the manner in which the trust was structured resulted in her exclusion from the beneficial ownership of assets which, according to her, originally belonged to her.

The plaintiff states that the relevant events occurred during a period when she was medically unwell following a stroke and was dependent on her son for handling personal and financial affairs. She has claimed that during this time she relied on assurances that her assets remained under her control and were being managed for her benefit.

Allegations of Undue Influence

Rani Kapur has further alleged that her late son either acted under the influence or allowed himself to be used in implementing the arrangement relating to the trust. According to the suit, she continued to believe that her estate was secure based on the representations made to her, even as transactions were allegedly carried out that later affected her ownership rights.

The suit also alleges that she was asked to sign documents without being fully informed of their contents or legal effect, and that some documents were signed in blank. These allegations have been levelled against Priya Kapur and other defendants, who are accused of concealing the nature and consequences of the trust structure.

According to the plaint, Rani Kapur was led to believe that the RK Family Trust was merely a restructured version of an earlier trust in which she remained the sole beneficiary. She has claimed that it was only after her son's death that she became aware that the trust allegedly excluded her and provided benefits to other family members.

Relief Sought

In the suit, Rani Kapur has sought cancellation of the RK Family Trust and the restoration of her estate, asserting that the transactions were the result of misrepresentation and undue influence and were carried out without her informed consent. (ANI)