The Delhi High Court invalidated a TERI ICC report on sexual harassment, ruling that complaints against an employer must be handled by the Local Complaints Committee, and ordered a fresh inquiry while citing procedural fairness failures.

Delhi HC Sets Aside TERI ICC Sexual Harassment Report on Jurisdiction

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has set aside an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) report which had upheld allegations of workplace sexual harassment against the then Director General of The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), holding that the committee lacked jurisdiction to inquire into the complaint as the allegations were directed against the organisation’s head, who fell within the definition of an “employer” under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Justice Amit Mahajan observed that under Section 6 of the POSH Act, a complaint of sexual harassment against an employer himself is required to be examined by the Local Complaints Committee and not the Internal Committee constituted by the organisation. The court held that the defect went to the root of the proceedings and could not be cured merely because the objection regarding jurisdiction had not been raised before the ICC or the Industrial Tribunal at an earlier stage.