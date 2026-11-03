The Delhi High Court has directed lawyers to submit a formal petition regarding alleged derogatory remarks made by ACP Manasvi Vashishtha against the legal community, assuring that the matter will be reviewed once the document is filed.

Delhi High Court Addresses Plea Regarding ACP Remarks

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked a group of lawyers to file a formal petition over alleged threatening remarks made by Delhi Police ACP Manasvi Vashishtha against advocates, declining their request for the court to take suo motu cognisance of the issue. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma gave the direction after the lawyers mentioned the matter before it, seeking judicial intervention over the alleged remarks.

The lawyers told the court that expressions such as “AK-47” and “Kaale coat ke gunde” (goons in black coats) were allegedly used against members of the legal fraternity. “You are our chief. If you take suo motu cognisance, we will be assured,” a lawyer told the bench while requesting the Acting Chief Justice to intervene.

The bench, however, asked the lawyers to file a formal petition and assured them that it would facilitate its listing and examine the issue. “You file a formal petition, we will look into it. We will order its listing. Give a copy to the Standing Counsel (Criminal) Sanjay Lao. I assure you that we will look into it. You give representation, but also file a formal petition,” the court told the lawyers.

Background of Tensions Between Police and Lawyers

The development comes against the backdrop of tensions between Delhi Police personnel and lawyers following a confrontation at a police station in east Delhi’s Shahdara on October 23.

Suspension of ACP Manasvi Vashishtha

On Monday, several Delhi Police personnel, including ACP Manasvi Vashishtha, gathered outside the Delhi Police Headquarters on Jai Singh Road and sought a meeting with Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar over the developments following the face-off with lawyers. Vashishtha, who led the protest, has since been suspended, according to reports. The police personnel had reportedly assembled to protest departmental action against the ACP and another officer following the October 23 incident. (ANI)

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