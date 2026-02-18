The Delhi High Court questioned the Delhi govt on a PIL over vacant DCW posts since Jan 2024. Expressing displeasure, the court asked if the commission is closed and directed the govt to report on steps taken to fill the vacancies by Feb 25.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the counsel for the Delhi Government to take instructions on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking filling of the post of Chairperson and other staff of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). The posts have been vacant since January 2024, the petitioner said.

The PIL has been moved by RJD MP Sudhakar Singh.

Court Expresses Displeasure

The division bench headed by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay expressed its displeasure over the current situation at the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and asked whether it is closed. Advocate Sameer Vashist, counsel for the Delhi Government, submitted that the commission is not closed. He sought time to take instructions.

The Delhi High Court asked the counsel whether, if the Commission is not closed, what steps have been taken to fill the post. The High Court said that in view of the duties assigned to the commission, it cannot be kept vacant for whatever reason. Obtain instructions regarding the steps taken to fill the vacant posts. The matter has been listed for hearing on February 25.

Advocate Satyam Singh Rajput appeared for Petitioner Sudhakar Singh and submitted that DCW has not had a chairperson or members since January 2024. It is physically closed. He added that this is the situation of DCW when the Chief Minister of Delhi is a woman. Advocate Sameer Vashist opposed the submissions, contending that it is not closed and he sought time till next week to take instructions.

Details of the Public Interest Litigation

RJD MP Sudhakar Singh has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in Delhi High Court over the alleged continued non-functioning of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). He has sought direction to fill the vacant post of Chairperson within a fixed timeframe and to secure continued judicial monitoring to prevent future institutional paralysis.

Claims of Operational Collapse

The petition has highlighted that the DCW has remained physically inaccessible and operationally defunct for a prolonged period. Despite its critical statutory mandate, the DCW's office has reportedly remained closed during working hours, with no functional helpdesk, officers, or staff available to receive or process complaints from women in distress, the petitioner claims.

The petition further highlighted that the post of Chairperson of the Commission has remained vacant since January 2024, resulting in a complete absence of leadership, administrative accountability, and effective functioning. This institutional vacuum has allegedly led to the collapse of essential statutory mechanisms, including family counselling units, rape crisis cells, crisis intervention services, and grievance redressal systems.

Constitutional Violations Cited

The PIL mentioned that the continued inaction of the authorities amounts to a serious violation of Articles 14, 15(3), and 21 of the Constitution of India, denying women access to justice, protection, and institutional support, particularly at a time when Delhi continues to record among the highest incidents of crimes against women in the country.

Relief Sought by Petitioner

The Petitioner has sought time-bound and structured directions to restore the Commission's full physical and administrative functioning, to ensure adequate staffing and operational readiness for all statutory programs.

The Petitioner has stated that a statutory body created to protect women cannot be allowed to exist merely on paper. The continued dormancy of the Delhi Commission for Women strikes at the very heart of constitutional governance and women's access to justice.

The Petitioner had also filed detailed representations on 26.12.2025 to the Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi, and to Lieutenant Governor, highlighting the continued non-functioning of the DCW and the serious constitutional consequences flowing therefrom. Despite the gravity of the issues raised, no effective remedial steps were taken, the plea said. (ANI)

