The mother of Sahil Dhaneshra, killed in a Dwarka road accident, withdrew her plea for a CBI probe from the Delhi HC. The move came after Delhi Police assured cooperation and the appointment of a senior officer to monitor the investigation.

The mother of deceased Sahil Dhaneshra on Monday withdrew her plea for CBI investigation after Delhi Police assured cooperation and redressal of the grievance of the petitioner. She had alleged laxity on the part of the Investigation Officer (IO) in the Dwarka accident case that claimed her son's life.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Plea Withdrawn After Police Assure Cooperation

This case pertains to a road accident of February 3, in which Sahil Dhaneshra lost his life in the accident allegedly caused by the rash and negligent driving of the accused, who happens to be a Minor, aged 17 years, who was operating the offending vehicle in the company of his elder sister.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee dismissed the plea as withdrawn after her mother agreed to withdraw the petition in view of the assurance given by the Delhi Police. "With the statement of the counsel for the state that the Delhi Police will cooperate with the victim regarding all the grievances," petitioner Inna Makan's counsel, Aman Singh Bakshi, said. He also said that the State was willing to appoint a senior officer to supervise and monitor the investigation, as per the statement made by their counsel. The high court gave liberty to the petitioner to move the trial court for any other grievance. Thereafter, her counsel withdrew the petition.

Initial Petition Sought CBI Probe

Petitioner had moved to the Delhi High Court through advocate Aman Singh Bakshi, Shreesh Chaddha and Divjot Singh Bhatia. She sought a direction for the transfer of the investigation from the Delhi police to an independent agency, such as the Central Bureau of Investigation. In the alternative, she had urged the Delhi police to conduct a free, fair and independent investigation under the monitoring and supervision of the High Court. Court in a time-bound manner. She also sought an order for further investigation under Section 193(9) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

Allegations of Lax Investigation

The petitioner had also said that the said incident not only resulted in the untimely loss of life of her young son, causing immeasurable grief and trauma to the Petitioner, but also led to grievous and critical injuries being inflicted upon another cab driver involved in the accident, who was gravely injured due to the rash and negligent driving of the Accused/Minor.

A bare perusal of the facts of the case would go on to crystallise the apprehensions of the Petitioner that the investigation is entirely done at the behest of the Accused and his associates in haste and with grave negligence in order to shield the accused, the plea had said.

Neither the father of the Accused nor the passenger (sister) of the accused has been arraigned as an accused in the present case to date, despite multiple statements being issued by the Police in that regard. No action or arrest has been made to date by the IO, the plea added. It was further stated that even the evidence submitted by the Petitioner in support of the case has not been verified by the IO to date.

Contradictory JJB Orders Questioned

The petitioner has also questioned the orders passed by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) by calling it contradictory. It was further said that on February 4, the Accused (Minor) was produced before the JJB, where it was categorically observed that he does not understand the preciousness of a person's life and is not remorseful towards his act.

The plea had said that Without any notice to the Petitioner, the accused (Minor) was released on bail as an interim arrangement on February 10. The petitioner stated that the Accused (Minor) was ordered to be released on regular bail to the custody of his father by JJB on March 10. The petitioner said that this order was contradictory to the own order of JJB passed on February 4. (ANI)