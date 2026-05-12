The Delhi High Court heard the bail plea of former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, booked in an MCOCA case linked to gangster Kapil Sangwan. Balyan's counsel argued his innocence. The court has adjourned the matter for a hearing on May 21.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday heard the arguments on a bail plea of former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, who is booked in an MCOCA case linked with alleged gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, arguments by the counsel for the accused said that Balyan was not involved in any criminal activity, citing that a complaint had been filed by Balyan against Sangwan earlier.

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Bail Plea Arguments

Balyan is an accsued in an MCOCA case linked with an organised crime syndicate, allegedly run by Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu. Balyan has been in custody since December 4, 2024. His counsel argued that Naresh Balyan is not involved in crime or criminal activity and that he even filed a complaint against Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu.

Justice Manoj Jain heard the arguments advanced by the senior counsel Rebecca John for Naresh Balyan. He asked the counsel to file a convenience compilation and listed the matter for hearing on May 21.

During arguements senior counsel submitted that the Delhi police obtained the voice sample of Naresh Balyan, and not any other accused. It is not established that the voice is that of Naresh Balyan.

Police Investigation and Evidence

Delhi police is relying on an audio clip of a mobile conversation allegedly between Balyan and Sangwan. It has also recorded the statements of victims and protected witnesses against the syndicate. It has also recorded the confession statment of Sachin Chikara and Rohit alias Anna.

Case Background

Advocate Rohit Kumar Dalal also appeared for Balyan. Delhi police is being represented by Advocate Amit Prasad and Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh.

Balyan had moved to the high court after his bail plea was rejected by the trial court.

Delhi police crime branch had charge sheeted Naresh Balyan and several others in a case of MCOCA, alleging that they are part of an organised crime syndicate allegedly run by gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, who is absconding and allegedly hiding in the United Kingdom. (ANI)