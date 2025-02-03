Delhi HC grants bail to Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh for cataract surgery

The Delhi High Court granted interim bail to Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar for cataract surgery at AIIMS on February 4. Sengar, serving life for raping a minor and 10 years for custodial death, will surrender on February 5. His appeals are pending.

Delhi HC grants bail to Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh for cataract surgery vkp
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 3, 2025, 12:50 PM IST

The Delhi High Court division bench on Monday granted interim bail to Unnao rape case convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar to undergo cataract surgery at AIIMS on February 4.

The division bench, headed by Justice Yashwant Varma, directed that Kuldeep Singh Sengar be admitted to AIIMS on February 4 and will surrender on February 5. Senior counsel Manish Vasisth appeared for Sengar before the bench and submitted that he had been given an appointment for surgery on February 4.

Earlier, Sengar was supposed to undergo cataract surgery on January 24 but had surrendered before the jail authorities as the operating doctor was unavailable until January 30. He was granted interim bail on January 23.

Sengar had first been granted interim bail on December 20, 2024, on medical grounds due to various ailments. He surrendered in January after the High Court had refused to extend the interim bail. Sengar is serving a life sentence for raping a minor in Unnao. He is also serving a 10-year jail sentence for the custodial death of the minor victim's father.

On June 4, 2017, the minor daughter of the victim of custodial death was enticed under the pretext of getting a job and was taken to Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s house where he raped her. Sengar has been in custody since April 13, 2018. He and other accused were convicted by the Tis Hazari Court in 2018. Both his appeals are pending before the Delhi High Court.

The cases against Sengar stem from FIRs filed in 2018 at Police Station Makhi, Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, which were decided by the Sessions Judge (West) at Tis Hazari Court.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

'Unfortunate incident but go to High Court': SC refuses to entertain PIL against UP govt in MahaKumbh stampede shk

'Unfortunate incident but go to High Court': SC refuses to entertain PIL against UP govt in MahaKumbh stampede

Delhi HC issues summons to Shashi Tharoor in defamation case filed by BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar anr

Delhi HC issues summons to Shashi Tharoor in defamation case filed by BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar

School in Bareilly held accountable after denying sanitary pad to student during exam dmn

School in Bareilly held accountable after denying sanitary pad to student during exam

BREAKING: SC seeks govt forensic report on audio clips purportedly of Manipur CM instigating violence shk

SC seeks govt forensic report on audio clips purportedly of Manipur CM instigating violence

Karnataka man loses Rs 1.5 lakh to scammers posing as friend staying abroad; Here's how anr

Karnataka man loses Rs 1.5 lakh to scammers posing as friend staying abroad; Here's how

Recent Stories

YouTube Growth Hacks: 5 effective ways to increase your views and engagement NTI

YouTube Growth Hacks: 5 effective ways to increase your views and engagement

'Unfortunate incident but go to High Court': SC refuses to entertain PIL against UP govt in MahaKumbh stampede shk

'Unfortunate incident but go to High Court': SC refuses to entertain PIL against UP govt in MahaKumbh stampede

Apple cancels Mac connected AR smart glasses check details gcw

Apple cancels Mac-connected AR smart glasses | Check details

6 makeup looks to ace your party look

6 makeup looks to ace your party look

Mukesh Ambani buys Rs. 645 crore, bought a team England's Hundred League RBA

Mukesh Ambani buys Rs. 645 crore, bought a team England's Hundred League

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon