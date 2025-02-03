Delhi HC grants bail to Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh for cataract surgery

The Delhi High Court granted interim bail to Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar for cataract surgery at AIIMS on February 4. Sengar, serving life for raping a minor and 10 years for custodial death, will surrender on February 5. His appeals are pending.

The division bench, headed by Justice Yashwant Varma, directed that Kuldeep Singh Sengar be admitted to AIIMS on February 4 and will surrender on February 5. Senior counsel Manish Vasisth appeared for Sengar before the bench and submitted that he had been given an appointment for surgery on February 4.

Earlier, Sengar was supposed to undergo cataract surgery on January 24 but had surrendered before the jail authorities as the operating doctor was unavailable until January 30. He was granted interim bail on January 23.

Sengar had first been granted interim bail on December 20, 2024, on medical grounds due to various ailments. He surrendered in January after the High Court had refused to extend the interim bail. Sengar is serving a life sentence for raping a minor in Unnao. He is also serving a 10-year jail sentence for the custodial death of the minor victim's father.

On June 4, 2017, the minor daughter of the victim of custodial death was enticed under the pretext of getting a job and was taken to Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s house where he raped her. Sengar has been in custody since April 13, 2018. He and other accused were convicted by the Tis Hazari Court in 2018. Both his appeals are pending before the Delhi High Court.

The cases against Sengar stem from FIRs filed in 2018 at Police Station Makhi, Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, which were decided by the Sessions Judge (West) at Tis Hazari Court.

